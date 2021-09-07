Poor air quality in Central Oregon led to multiple changes in high school sports events scheduled for Tuesday evening.
According to the Air Quality Guidelines of the Oregon School Activities Association and the Oregon Health Authority, all outdoor contests must be canceled or moved to an area with an Air Quality Index of 100 or lower.
While the air quality did improve since this past weekend when it reached hazardous levels, the AQI was still more than 100 in many parts of the region on Tuesday. This caused Tuesday’s Jesuit-Summit girls soccer match at Summit High to be canceled, and several other matches to be relocated or rescheduled.
The Ridgeview-Mountain View boys soccer match, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Ridgeview. The Mountain View-Ridgeview girls soccer match was rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. at Mountain View.
The Sisters-Madras boys soccer game was initially scheduled for Sisters on Tuesday, but was moved to Madras, where the AQI was less than 100.
The Crook County-Caldera boys soccer match, originally scheduled to be played at Caldera High in Bend, was moved to Prineville on Tuesday.
—Bulletin staff report
