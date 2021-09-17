• Friday night's scheduled football matchup between Class 2A Culver and Warrenton was canceled due to a slew of injuries (non-COVID-19 related) within the Bulldogs' program.
According to Culver athletic director Alex Carlson, the hope is that the injured players will heal and that the new players who recently joined the team will be eligible by next Friday when Culver hosts Santiam.
The Bulldogs are still searching for their first win of the season after dropping their first two games against Weston-McEwen (43-6) and Stanfield (34-0).
Volleyball
• Bend High and Summit each picked up significant Mountain Valley Conference wins this week on the volleyball court. On Tuesday, Summit took down South Salem in straight sets while the Lava Bears swept McNary. Both South Salem and McNary are considered top teams not only in the MVC, but in all of Class 6A, with both teams ranking in the top 10 in both the 6A coaches poll and the OSAA rankings.
The undefeated Lava Bears are ranked No. 1 in the OSAA rankings, and are third in the 6A coaches poll released Friday afternoon. Summit, whose lone loss thus far is to the Lava Bears, ranks fifth in both the coaches and OSAA rankings.
Redmond volleyball entered the top 10 in both the 5A coaches poll (sixth) and OSAA rankings (eighth) after starting the season 5-0. This is new territory for the Panthers, who have won more than five games in a season just once since 2013. This creates an exciting matchup Tuesday night against cross-town rival Ridgeview, which is 3-2 and 11th in the OSAA rankings.
Boys soccer
• With wins over Jesuit, Clackamas, North Medford, Ridgeview and Madras to start the season, Summit is viewed by 6A coaches as the top boys soccer team in the state. Through five games this season, the Storm have outscored their opponents 30-4.
Senior Nani Deperro leads Summit with nine goals, while fellow senior Alex Grignon has netted seven goals.
The Storm will face another top team next Friday when they host Grant High of Portland before opening MVC play against McNary on Sept. 28.
—Brian Rathbone, The Bulletin
