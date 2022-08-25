CULVER — Depending on a player's position on the team, the attitude may vary on the state's newest version of high school football.

This fall, football in Oregon will have its fourth variation. Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A will still play traditional 11-man football, and Class 1A will still play either eight- or six-man football. But the change comes at the 2A level, where teams will begin playing nine-man football.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.