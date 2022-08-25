CULVER — Depending on a player's position on the team, the attitude may vary on the state's newest version of high school football.
This fall, football in Oregon will have its fourth variation. Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A will still play traditional 11-man football, and Class 1A will still play either eight- or six-man football. But the change comes at the 2A level, where teams will begin playing nine-man football.
Culver is the lone Class 2A team in Central Oregon.
“I wasn’t a fan of it, per se,” said Culver football coach Brian Silbernagel.
The decision was made to help 2A schools who might have been struggling with participation numbers, according to the Oregon School Activities Association.
Silbernagel said about 30 players came out this fall for football, which is pretty average for Culver. Although in 2017 the Bulldogs had only 17 players.
The number of players is not necessarily the issue for Culver, Silbernagel said. But now the Bulldogs are the lone nine-player team surrounded by 11-player teams in their area. Culver will have to look outside of Central Oregon to play its games.
This mostly affects the junior varsity level. The varsity schedule remains mostly the same for the Bulldogs. Like last year, none of their games were played against Central Oregon teams, however all four of the JV games were played against Central Oregon schools.
Last season, Culver JV was able to get games against local teams like Caldera, Crook County and Sisters. Now the Bulldogs have to widen their scope to find teams to compete against who play the nine-man game.
“It makes it easier for us when we have to find games for our JV team that we could find teams in Central Oregon,” Silbernagel said. “Now I have to ask bigger schools to play nine-man and I can’t justify doing that to another school. We are really handcuffed and our travel for JV is going to be a lot more.”
Eight of the 28 Class 1A football teams last season were programs that are considered 2A schools but dropped down a classification to compete in eight-man.
The OSAA's Football Ad Hoc committee recommended the switch from 11-man to nine-man for 2A in an effort to ensure that more games would be played and to help alleviate the decline in football participation.
“The reality is that participation in the game of football in Oregon continues to show a decline at all levels of play,” the committee wrote after its first meeting in December 2021. "When fewer kids participate, average team size decreases overall. The decreases in average team size over the last 10 years have been significant.
“The availability of smaller teams at the sub-varsity level will create fewer cancellations and enhance the development of younger players statewide. The committee agrees that building squad size is key to program sustainability and success.”
The nine-player game is not uncommon. It has been used for more than 10 years at sub-varsity and in some cases at the varsity levels to ensure contests are being played, the committee noted.
On the gridiron, the move from 11-man to nine-man means adjustments for some positions.
For centers on the offensive line, like Culver senior Max Jaimes, the game is not all that different than 11-man. While the number of linemen are trimmed from five to three, the offensive linemen's job is still trying to move the player in front of them to open running lanes for a ball carrier or protect the quarterback.
“For a lineman, it is the same thing,” Jaimes said. “It is just hitting people.”
For ball carriers, well, it is kind of fun. The game is more wide-open with four fewer players on the field. In different parts of the country, the nine-man game is traditionally played on a smaller field, but Oregon did not adopt those changes, making the field even more spacious.
“In a way it is very similar,” said Culver running back Isacc Solis. “As soon as you get into the open field, it is easier because there are less people trying to tackle you.”
Defensively, missed tackles are much more detrimental because there are not as many defenders to stop the ball carrier in the open field, Solis added.
The Bulldogs will have their first crack at the new game in their first contest next Friday at home against Weston-McEwen. Culver's main goal is to break through and reach the postseason, Silbernagel said.
For better or for worse, the Bulldogs are ready to take on the new challenge this season.
"It is going to be different," Solis said. "But I'm excited because I feel like our team is way more into it than last season."
