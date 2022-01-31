Central Oregon high school basketball lost an influential figure last week.
James Johnson, a prominent youth basketball coach on the West Coast who conducted tournaments, clinics and helped grow basketball at its grassroots level, died Jan. 24 after a bout with cancer. He was 39.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson moved to Bend and quickly began working with local youth basketball players to improve their game.
“He took a ton of interest to help them improve as players and interest in their lives, and had a really big impact in a short couple of years,” said Summit High School boys basketball coach Jon Frazier, who grew up in a similar area of Seattle as Johnson. “Really, really tragic, he had given his life to basketball and helping kids. Having him lose his life at such a young age is really tragic.”
Shortly after receiving the news of his death, several players from Central Oregon high schools took to social media with words of admiration, thanking him for helping them find joy in the game of basketball.
“Rest easy Coach,” wrote Mountain View’s Quincy Townsend, a freshman point guard. “You did so much for me and many other people. Thank you.”
Johnson’s passing was felt all the way up to the NBA level, as former NBA guard Jamal Crawford also posted his condolences.
The son of Price Johnson, a longtime assistant of former NBA coach George Karl, James Johnson played college basketball for Western Carolina University in the early 2000s. He later made a name for himself in grassroots basketball and became plugged into the high school basketball scene.
He was the director of operations at The Hoop, a competitive basketball training facility in Salem that became a hub for basketball tournaments for all ages in Oregon. Many Central Oregon players and youth teams traveled to Salem to either play in tournaments Johnson organized or play for teams that he formed.
While Johnson — who left behind a daughter, Brooklynn — was not in Central Oregon for long, his impact was certainly felt by those who love basketball.
“He just connected with the kids,” said Jenny Cox, the owner of Bend Hoops. “He could understand where they were at because he played college basketball. Kids have aspirations of playing college basketball. He was able to relate to kids which made him really likable and someone the kids wanted to hang out with.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.