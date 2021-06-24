On the final day of high school sports for the 2020-21 academic year in Oregon on Saturday, and about four months behind schedule, state champions will be decided on the wrestling mats.
As has been the case throughout the culminating weeks this year, there is no sanctioned state tournament put on by the Oregon School Activities Association, leaving postseason play to be planned by each classification.
The plan for wrestling? Organize state tournaments through the Oregon Wrestling Association rather than the OSAA, using the results from last week’s district tournaments to qualify wrestlers to compete in the early summer tournaments.
“The kids have done a really good job of keeping their focus and having high goals,” said Mountain View coach Les Combs. “It is so bizarre, we are used to going home in the dark and the cold. Now it is light and hot. It feels weird.”
Instead of wrestlers from all corners of the state migrating to Memorial Coliseum in Portland for one giant weekend tournament to determine the state’s top wrestlers and teams, five separate tournaments will be scattered throughout the state on Friday and Saturday.
“We have been ready for a LONG time,” said Culver coach J.D. Alley. “I’m really proud of our group. It hasn’t been an easy task to keep things together into the summer.”
The Class 6A state meet will be held at Newberg High School, the 5A at Cottage Grove High and the 4A at Cascade High. Redmond High will host the 3A tournament on Saturday, while the 2A/1A tournament will be staged at Sweet Home High School.
Having separate tournaments allows for each classification to better highlight their wrestlers. During the state championship meets in Portland, six championship matches would be held simultaneously. With the tournaments broken up, there will be just one championship match at a time.
“I think we are going to like it. In some ways it helps us showcase our teams,” Alley said. “They have always had to share that spotlight.”
One interesting wrinkle to the tournaments will be the heat. Temperatures across the state are expected to exceed 100 degrees this weekend, making for some stifling gyms. But it is not uncommon for wrestlers to practice in rooms with the heat cranked up.
In many ways, they have been training for years for these conditions.
“Wrestlers prefer to train in high temperatures,” Alley said. “Those athletes are in and out in a 6-minute match, then they can cool down.”
Five Central Oregon teams will take double-digit wrestlers to their respective state tournaments. Crook County leads the way with 19 qualifying wrestlers. Redmond is taking 16, Culver 15, Mountain 13 and La Pine 12.
6A state championship meet
Where: Newberg High School
When: Friday and Saturday
Placing rounds: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Local qualifiers (weight class)
Mountain View: Scout Santos (106), Tyson Oliver (113), Drew Jones (126), Jackson Potts (126), Ethan Potts (132), Andrew Worthingon (132), Jeremiah Reid (145), Ryder Fassett (152), Elijah McCourtney (16), Cannon Potts (170), Arturo Martinez (170), Luke Williams (182), Rory Eck (285)
Bend: Wyatt McClain (132), Sean Craven (138)
Summit: Gavin Williams (138)
5A state championship meet
Where: Cottage Grove High School
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local qualifiers
Crook County: Jackson Wainwright (106), Mason Lacey (113), Mitch Warren (113), Tucker Bonner (120), Robert Lacey (120), Steven Ware (126), Cash Wells (132), Trevor Martin (132), Wyatt Wood (138), Garrett Cobb (138), Ross McKinney (145), Collier Buffington (145), Jeffrey Schuler (152), Alexander Vail (160), Brayden Duke (170), Gage Hanson (170), Benjamin Sather (182), Ray Solis (182), Hayden Hilderbrand (220)
Redmond: Hailey Lakin (106), Kore Medina (113), Logan Hill (113), Ansen Widing (120), Kagan Lawrence (126), Cutter Woollard (132), Junior Downing (138), Kole Davis (145), Joseph Downing (152), Dylan Lee (160), Colt Storey (170), William Witcraft (195), Kenyth Kettle (195), Austin Carter (220), Brogan Halsey (220), Ashton Fields (285), Jax Cummings (285)
Ridgeview: Braden Overbay (106), Elijah Hocker (120), Steven Cassell (138), Daniel Jaramillo (152), Ethyne Reid (160), Owen Lee (160), Rylen Castino (170), Anthony Lochner (182), Logan Shenk (285)
4A state championship meet
Where: Cascade High School (Turner)
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local qualifiers
Madras: Carlos Torres (113), Sebastian Bisland (126), Isaiah Martinez (160), Cael White (160), Collin Switzler (170), Reece White (182), Brady David (195)
Sisters: Hayden Kunz (132), Wyatt Maffey (145), Carson Brown (152), Jared Miller (160), Henry Rard (220), Hunter Spor (185)
3A state championship meet
Where: Redmond High School
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local Qualifiers
La Pine: Tyson Flack (106), Allen Jordan (113), Dylan Mann (132), Jose Orozco (152), Kaden Lorimor (152), Garrett Forbes (160), Dominick Evans (170), Lucino Gomez-Leal (170), Dylan Hankey (182), Sean Forbes (182), Landen Roggenkamp (195), Kadin Yeager (285)
2A/1A state championship meet
Where: Sweet Home High School
When: Friday and Saturday
Placing Rounds: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Local Qualifiers
Culver: Aiden Guest (106), Debren Sanabria (113), Thadius Brown (113), Jordan Piercy (120), Brody Piercy (126), Derek Torres (132), Reeden Arsenault (138), Anthony Hood (152), Wyatt Corwin (152), Isaiah Toomey (170), Nicolas Navarro (182), Gabe Wilson (182), Christian Mattson-McKenzie (195), Eduardo Penaloza (220), Wylie Johnson (285)
