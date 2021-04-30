REDMOND — Before the first pitch between Ridgeview and Bend High on Thursday evening, coaches Tom Mauldin and Sandy Fischer met and forecasted that their two teams would be in for a classic.
“I joked that the two coaches have 100 years combined coaching experience, so it should be a good game,” Mauldin said. “I have a lot of respect for her and her program.”
The prediction came true.
In a contest between arguably the two best softball teams in Central Oregon, with a pair of freshmen in the pitching circles, the 6A Lava Bears rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to knock off the defending Class 5A state champions 2-1 in extra innings at Ridgeview High School.
“There is a difference between losing and getting beat,” Fischer said. “We lost today but we didn’t necessarily get beat. When you play poorly, commit errors and don’t play together, that is when you get beat. Somebody is going to lose, and we lost, but we didn't get beat.”
The Ravens were probably hoping that Bend freshman pitcher Addisen Fisher was one of the 700 Bend-La Pine students forced into quarantine on early Thursday.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, Fisher was in the circle doing what she has done all year — mowing down batters.
The right-hander fanned 13 Ravens hitters, including eight in the final four innings. This was after a 17-strikeout, no-hit performance against Pendleton last Saturday.
“Games like this are what I really enjoy,” Fisher said, “when there are tense situations and it is really competitive.”
Fisher’s pitching prowess did not come out of nowhere. Mauldin has been working with Fisher since she was just 10 years old. He said the best compliment he can give a player is calling them “a gamer." Thursday proved just that for Fisher.
“She battled through it,” Mauldin said. “The last three innings, she was dominant. She is a pretty good 14-year-old.”
After a slow start and giving up her first run (unearned) of the season, Fisher kept the Ravens off the scoreboard.
"I told (Mauldin) I felt off today," Fisher said. "He told me to do what I do. Then I just pulled myself together those final three innings."
If the pitching was not enough, Fisher drove in both runs in the final innings to clinch the win.
In the seventh inning, Fisher hit a flyball to right field that hung and danced around in the wind. By the time the ball dropped, Fisher was able to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run to tie the game 1-1.
Her game winning RBI was slightly less dramatic — with the bases loaded, she was hit by a pitch to bring home what would prove to be the winning run.
“I think she has all the tools,” said Fischer, the Ridgeview coach who spent 23 years as the head coach at Oklahoma State and is a former pitcher. “She throws plenty hard, should probably show her change up a little more, but that’s just me … I think she has a great future, without question.”
The opposing freshman pitcher in the circle for the Ravens also had a standout performance. Kilby Johns struck out eight Bend batters and kept the Lava Bears off the scoreboard for nearly the entire game.
“She neutralized us with her change up,” Mauldin said, “and then got some of our younger girls with her rise ball. It was just good softball.”
Thursday’s matchup could become a common occurrence with both freshmen taking claim to their respective team’s pitching slot. Central Oregon could be in for three more springs of memorable pitchers' duels between Fisher and Johns.
“This rivalry will be very strong for very long,” Fischer said. “If they both continue to get better, they are going to be awesome."
