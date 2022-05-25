Sophia Weathers was given two options by coach Tom Mauldin when she stepped into the batter’s box in the second round of the Class 6A softball state playoffs — bunt or hit a double.
The sophomore catcher for the second-seeded Bend High team had an early unsuccessful bunt attempt and decided that hitting doubles would not only help her team more, but they are also much more fun.
“I tried to go with a bunt one time and I missed it,” Weathers said. “I have been confident in my swing lately and I feel like me getting base hits benefits my team. And that is what I want to do.”
Weathers was the spark in the Lava Bears’ lineup that advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 6-2 win over No. 15 Mountainside Wednesday evening at Bend High. She hit not one, but two doubles, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run in the win.
“I was seeing the ball today,” Weathers said. “Usually I black out at the plate. I was seeing a lot of outside pitches and I wanted to take the ball that way and then I just tried to jump on every pitch.”
Bend (28-1) scored three runs in the first inning and three more runs in the fifth inning. Five different Lava Bear batters drove in runs in the win.
“They are playing for each other, they love each other, they want to keep it going for each other,” Mauldin said.
Bend looked as though it would cruise to an easy win after a three-run first inning, and standout sophomore pitcher Addisen Fisher dealing in the pitcher’s circle.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Then the offense went into a bit of a slump, and a couple of miscues in the field and on the base paths suddenly upped the pressure in a win-or-go-home game against the Mavericks (19-8).
“I think we were all a little tense,” Fisher said. “We got out of the game that we play. But once we played our game we started doing really well.”
The two runs in the third inning would be all that the Mavericks, the highest scoring team from the Metro League, would get off Fisher, who struck out 17 — giving her 32 strikeouts in two playoff games.
In the fifth inning, the sophomore said she told herself, “They aren’t getting anything else on me.”
“They were really disciplined and taking pitches that others normally swing at,” Fisher said.
“Everything later in the game started working for me once I got in rhythm and in my element.”
Fisher struck out the side in the seventh inning, sending the Lava Bears to the quarterfinals, where they will host No. 7 McMinnville on Friday at Bend High, game time to be determined.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.