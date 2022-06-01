Neither Bend High nor Oregon City could muster any sort of offense against incredible pitching.
It was going to be a devastating loss for whichever team came up short in a Class 6A state semifinal softball game Tuesday evening at Bend High.
For eight full innings, neither team could get on base, let alone score a run, but the No. 3 Pioneers scored four runs in the ninth inning to steal a 4-0 win from the No. 2 Lava Bears, ending Bend’s season one step short of playing for the Class 6A state championship.
“We are just looking at the fact that we went 29-2 and faced a lot of adversity the past three years,” said sophomore catcher Sophia Weathers, who had Bend’s only hit.
“We might not have gotten to where we want to be, but I think making it to the semis really proved a lot to ourselves and proved a lot to the people who doubted us. It sucks that we couldn’t show all that we are.”
The matchup between the Lava Bears (29-2 overall) and Pioneers (22-7) was a pitchers’ duel of epic proportions. Sophomores Addisen Fisher (Bend) and Lily Riley (Oregon City) combined to strike out 36 batters (21 for Fisher, 15 for Riley) in the nine-inning game. Fisher was perfect through the first four innings while Riley did not allow a hit until Weathers doubled to lead off the ninth inning.
In the fourth inning, a couple of errors and a walk gave the Lava Bears their best scoring chance of the game with the bases loaded, but Riley was able to work her way out of the jam.
“She shut us down,” said Bend High coach Tom Mauldin. “She pitched a great game, she struck out a lot of our key hitters.”
The offensive rally that the Lava Bears were so accustomed to having this season — they scored five runs in back-to-back innings and hit five home runs in their quarterfinal game against McMinnville — never materialized.
“A lot of times it can take a couple of innings to crack open a team,” Weathers said. “We were just waiting for that moment and it just never came. (Riley) pitched a great game against us.”
Tears flowed down the Lava Bears players’ faces as they walked off the field for the final time this season. The three seniors — shortstop Violet Loftus, second baseman Emma Sullivan and third baseman Lena Zahniser — stayed in the outfield well after the game and after the team meeting.
They were hoping for a couple more days of playing together, but instead, a stellar season came to an abrupt end.
“Those three seniors I don’t get to coach anymore,” said a choked-up Mauldin. “You look at all the things they went through with the pandemic, the optional workouts, softball was all we had. That is the emotional part. It has been a great ride. They have been a huge, huge part of this program and our lives.”
Oregon City will face No. 1 Tigard on Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene in the 6A state championship game.
Despite coming up short of playing for a state title, the Lava Bears had a softball season unlike any other in school history.
No Bend High softball team had advanced this far in the postseason.
“You tell them that this one is going to sting and it is going to hurt,” Mauldin said. “But some day we are going to look back on this and it isn’t going to be as painful. The love that everyone shared, they are going to be lifelong friends because of this.
“Nobody is crying because we lost, we are crying because the loss keeps us from being together again for a few more days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.