PREP SOFTBALL
Lava Bear pitchers get fifth no-hitter
The Bend High softball pitching staff notched its fifth no-hitter of the season in Tuesday's 14-2 win over Redmond.
Four pitchers — Addisen Fisher, Raeann Nelson, Allison Parker and Gracie Goewey — combined for the no-hitter against the Panthers.
Fisher, Parker and Goewey each pitched a no-hitter during a three game stretch against Mountain View, Summit and The Dalles earlier this month. Parker also recorded a perfect game in the Lava Bears' 11-0 win over Hood River Valley on April 30. Fisher was perfect against Summit on May 6, another 11-0 win for Bend.
It has no doubt been a dominating season for the Lava Bear pitching staff. In its 12 games this season, the staff has allowed just 18 hits, and only one of the eight runs given up this season was earned.
With less than two weeks left in the season, the 11-1 Lava Bears have a pair of games against Mountain View on Thursday and Friday.
—Bulletin staff report
