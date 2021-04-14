REDMOND — The morning of Ridgeview’s season opener, text messages in the softball team’s group chat began flooding into Kilby Johns’ phone.
The messages confirmed that the freshman would be starting in the pitcher’s circle for the defending state champion Ravens against Summit.
“I’m trying not to get too nervous,” Johns said. “And then we got out on the field and you have a different feeling.”
Nerves were to be expected in a first-time start for a program with the prowess of Ridgeview, which was playing in its first game Tuesday night since the state title game in June 2019.
The outfield fence at Ridgeview is lined with Intermountain Conference championship banners, which the Ravens have won every year since 2014, and in dead center field, a large “2019 State Champions” banner.
The state title was achieved in part by 2019 5A state Pitcher of the Year, Allicitie Frost, now playing for Portland State.
With big shoes to fill, Johns quickly settled in with two strikeouts in the opening frame, which set the tone for a shutout performance against the Storm. Johns struck out eight and gave up just two hits in the Ravens’ 15-0 win in four innings.
“I liked her demeanor, ” said Ridgeview coach Sandy Fischer. “This pitcher is going to be good, but she is just young at playing competitively, so this competition is really good for her.”
Starting as a freshman on opening day came as a surprise to Johns, mainly because she has not been pitching competitively for most of her young softball career.
“She had one summer of pitching before we got our hands on her," Fischer said. "I’m proud of her because it is tough if you haven’t done it.”
It was not until this past year, playing for Central Oregon Crossfire — a travel softball team — when Johns began pitching for the first time since playing in Little League. She had always been an accurate hurler, but her velocity has improved with the help of assistant coach Shane Nakamura.
“He’s helped me get dialed in,” Johns said. “Before, everyone was trying to get my speed up, because I had no speed on me at all. He helped me get my speed and my accuracy up. That balance has helped me be more confident.”
The Ravens picked up right where they left off — in what Fischer said felt like a decade since they last played in 2019 — scoring multiple runs in all four innings. Senior Kiani Nakamura finished the day with a team-high three hits (two for extra bases), three runs and two RBIs in the victory.
It was a solid outing for a team that had an entire season canceled and minimal practice time leading up to the start of this season because of the pandemic.
"I'm proud of them; we came out and did a lot of things right," Fischer said. "It has been hard to get them to click because of COVID. It just took a little longer than normal. But we are happy to be back."
