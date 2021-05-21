There is a word that rarely, if ever, is said among the coaches and players in the Bend High softball program. And if it is used, the players know something is off — way off.
The word is "effort." Instead, the word "energy" is more likely to be heard.
The switch has had a positive impact on the Lava Bear program, which will play its final game of the season Saturday night on the road against McNary High in Keizer in a clash between two of the state’s top prep softball teams.
“When coach tells us to give more effort we know something is wrong because we never get told to put more effort into something,” said sophomore Allison Parker. “It’s very rare to hear.”
However, the change from "effort" to "energy" is a relatively new one for 70-year-old Bend High coach Tom Mauldin, who has spent time coaching at Redmond and Sisters High, Walla Walla Community College and the College of Idaho.
Four years ago, while working with a pre-teen pitcher, Mauldin challenged the effort of the young pitcher still learning the ropes of the sport.
Mauldin was about the same age of that pitcher more than a half-century ago when his father, a former professional baseball player, voiced his displeasure with his son's work ethic.
“I was 10 years old and I didn’t know what work ethic meant,” Mauldin recalled. “But it made an impression upon me that he didn’t like what I was doing by the way he said it.”
Fast forward to 2016, and the pitcher Mauldin was working with went home in tears.
“I told my wife that I was the meanest, worst coach alive,” Mauldin. “Because I made a 10-year-old cry.”
"Effort" was then scrapped from his vocabulary when working with his team. Instead, when the team would be playing flat, the word “energy” became the motivating word of choice.
“Your energy is how positive you are and the energy you are putting out there,” said sophomore Gracie Goewey. “Effort is how hard you are trying — I think everyone out here is trying their hardest.”
It has paid off for the Lava Bears, morphing them into a team of doers. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their 2020 season days before their first game, they did not stop working together.
The team wrote a book titled “Zombie, I guess,” for which each player wrote a chapter. The players remodeled the locker room located behind the team’s dugout and built an indoor batting cage. Players' pets were used as weights for team-wide squat challenges when they were not able to practice together.
Those times were fun, but the real fun started in April of this year, when Bend High was able to take the field for the first time since May 2019. In 2021, the Lava Bears have been nothing short of dominant.
They have won 16 of their 17 games, with 13 shutouts. Rarely do their games last more than five innings due to mercy rules.
The Bend pitching has been so dominant that entering the May 15 game at Eugene's Sheldon High — the defending 6A state champion — 59 of the 61 outs came by strike out. That left the coaching staff worried about how prepared the team’s defense would be in a game where plays in the field would have to be made. (Bend won 3-1.)
Six of the Bears' contests have ended in either perfect games or no-hitters.
“It is a lot easier for me,” said Bend catcher Sophia Weathers. “Because I know when I give a sign, I know I can expect the pitch to go where it is called. Since I work with them everyday, even when they make a mistake, I know where the mistake is going to go. It makes my job a lot easier because I don’t have to drop and block everything. It’s right to the mitt.”
That 10-year-old that Mauldin sent home in tears is now the ace for the Lava Bear program. Freshman Addisen Fisher has struck out 116 of the 170 batters that she has faced and has only given up two earned runs in 51 innings of work.
No 6A team in Oregon can come close to Bend's nine runs allowed in 17 games. According to the nationwide database MaxPreps.com, Bend ranks second nationally with a .15 team earned run average.
“We kinda knew that we were going to be good,” Fisher said. “But we didn’t think that this is where we would be.”
This season, without a state tournament and a regional-based schedule, is a tricky one to gauge. On one hand, the record and stats look great. But the level of competition is not always consistent.
“We still manage to practice hard and make sure we are giving our best effort,” Parker said. "When you play teams that are not at your same level, sometimes you play down. But we never do.”
Wins over Ridgeview and Sheldon, both defending state champions in their respective classifications, have been statement wins for the young Lava Bear program and why Saturday’s game against an unbeaten McNary team is being viewed as a championship game.
“We are looking at it as a couple of state championships,” said Mauldin of the games against Sheldon and McNary. “We are playing better teams now and we like that. It is no knock against the teams that we have played. We knew what we had pitchingwise and we knew it was going to be tough to beat us.”
Bend is still a young team, as only two of the 15 players on the varsity roster are seniors. Once the state tournament returns next year, there are aspirations of competing for a state title.
All it took was a little "energy" a couple of years ago.
“It is amazing how that came full circle with this group when they were younger, switching to energy and they started to thrive on it," Mauldin said. "They seem to get better with it — they don’t lose focus.”
