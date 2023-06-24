A trio of Bend High softball players landed on the Class 5A all-state first team.
Senior outfielder Gracie Goewey, the Intermountain Conference’s Player of the Year; junior pitcher Addisen Fisher, the IMC’s Pitcher of the Year; and senior infielder Allison Parker, were all named to the state’s first team.
Two IMC players, Bend High’s senior catcher Sophie Weathers along with sophomore infielder Taylor Aldrich and Ridgeview’s sophomore infielder Brooklyn Lick, were named to the second team.
Ridgeview senior pitcher Taya DeGrande, Bend’s senior Shyla Nunes and sophomore utility Lauren Glasser were named to the third team.
Redmond sophomore pitcher Rylee Morris, Bend’s junior utility Jet Hovey, Ridgeview’s junior catcher Chloe Reams and senior outfielder Caylie Alderman, along with Caldera sophomore outfielder Avery Arment, received honorable mention.
The full All-state team can be found in the Prep Scoreboard on page B2.
— Brian Rathbone, Bulletin staff
