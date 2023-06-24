Bend-Crater softball
Bend’s Gracie Goewey (6) hugs Lauren Glasser (15) after Glasser hit a home run during Friday's 5A state playoff game against Crater at Bend High.

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin

A trio of Bend High softball players landed on the Class 5A all-state first team.

Senior outfielder Gracie Goewey, the Intermountain Conference’s Player of the Year; junior pitcher Addisen Fisher, the IMC’s Pitcher of the Year; and senior infielder Allison Parker, were all named to the state’s first team.

