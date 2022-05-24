Bend High's Fisher named MVC's Player and Pitcher of Year
It was a Bend High sweep for the softball awards in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference.
Lava Bear Addisen Fisher claimed both the Pitcher and Player of the Year honors, while Bend High's Tom Mauldin won Coach of the Year.
Fisher's sophomore season was utterly dominant both as a pitcher and as a batter. In the batter’s box, she had a .545 batting average, collected 48 hits (30 for extra bases), launched 11 home runs and drove in 29 runs.
In 100 1/3 innings pitched, Fisher allowed just three earned runs all season. Out of the 382 batters she faced, she struck out 212 of them, more than 55%. The reigning Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in softball threw seven no-hitters, including two perfect games.
The MVC champion Lava Bears had three additional players land on the conference’s first team with Fisher. Seniors Violet Loftus and Lena Zahniser were first team infielders and junior Gracie Goewey was a first team outfielder.
Summit senior Lola Jarrette and Storm junior Mack Gerlach were named first-team infielders.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news.
