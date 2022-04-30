The final week of April has not been kind to the Bend High softball team the last two springs.
The Lava Bears have won 35 of their last 37 games, with both losses coming in oddly similar fashion — the second game of a doubleheader at the end of April.
A winning streak that started just over a full-calendar year ago came to an end in the second game of a Mountain Valley Conference doubleheader at Bend High against South Salem (10-6 overall, 3-2 MVC), in which the Saxons hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to win 7-2. Bend (17-1, 5-1) won the first game Saturday 1-0 with Gracie Goewey scoring on a wild pitch.
The loss put an end to the Lava Bears' 31-game winning streak dating back to last season when they fell 5-2 to Pendleton on April 24, 2021.
A win in the second game on Saturday would have given the Lava Bears a tie for the longest winning streak in the nation, according to Bend High coach Tom Mauldin. Lake Creek High School in Texas had a 32-game winning streak heading into the weekend.
“It is always one-pitch, one-pitch, one-pitch, that is what we do,” Mauldin said. “Winning 31 games in a row is excellent.”
A rare loss is just a small blip of what has been a tremendous season for the Lava Bears as they head into the meat of the MVC schedule. Bend is ranked No. 11 in the country by maxpreps.com.
“We have a great team atmosphere and so being able to come out and perform the way that we do is what makes us so good,” said Bend senior shortstop Violet Loftus.
Entering Saturday’s doubleheader, the Lava Bears were nothing short of dominant. Through the first 17 games of the season, Bend held opponents scoreless 10 times, with three pitchers throwing a combined 10 no-hitters, and allowed just 14 runs (all unearned), which was the fewest allowed among Class 6A and 5A teams. Until the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, no team from Oregon had scored more than two runs this season against the Lava Bears (Idaho’s Owyhee High scored seven runs in late March).
It is not just sophomore Addisen Fisher, one of the nation’s top pitchers, who is getting it done, but the rotation with Gracie Goewey and Ali Parker that makes life miserable for opposing hitters in the batter’s box.
“That is what is so good about this team is we have so much depth,” said Fisher, the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year who has 120 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched this season. “We have the ability to make other things work when something else isn’t. We also have an amazing defense and that makes it really easy for us pitchers to do what we need to do.”
The Lava Bears will try to start a new winning streak Tuesday against Summit, and with the challenging end to the regular season with conference games against McNary (12-3, 4-0) and West Salem (8-10, 2-4) along with a nonleague game against Westview (14-6) before the start of the postseason.
“We got some real teams coming up,” Mauldin said. “We just have to make sure we keep on the pedal, not change anything and win graciously. I am confident that we can do that.”
