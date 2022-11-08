On one side of the field, it was snow angels and unbridled joy for West Albany.
On the other side, it was tears and utter heartbreak for Summit.
No. 5 West Albany upset No. 1 Summit 2-1 in overtime in a Class 5A boys soccer state semifinal match played in driving snow Tuesday at Summit High School.
The Bulldogs' Ian Lloyd put a header off a corner kick in the back of the net with 5:30 left in the second overtime period, then West Albany hung on for the improbable win.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 5A state championship match on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium, and will play the winner of No. 2 McKay and No. 3 La Salle Prep, who were set to play later Tuesday night in the other semifinal.
After the final buzzer, the Bulldogs celebrated on the field, making snow angels in the rapidly accumulating snow, while Summit coach Joe LoCascio consoled his players, whose season came to an end.
"Absolutely proud of them," LoCascio said of his players. "It's a family. We played united and we left it all out there. That's all I can ask. We played a great opponent."
Summit (15-2-1), last season's Class 6A state champion, was looking to reach the state title match for the fourth straight season, not counting 2020 when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
But the Storm ran into a West Albany squad (12-3-2) that made the most of its few opportunities and used the field conditions to its advantage.
"Honestly, it was a huge benefit to us," said West Albany coach Kevin Branigan. "It neutralized their speed a little bit. Summit is such a fast, athletic, technical team. They have more athleticism than us, more technical ability than us, but this weather was an equalizer for us. It was a huge factor in the game, and we dealt with it really well."
LoCascio said he would not blame the field conditions.
"They came out and played well," he said of West Albany. "I'm not blaming the field, they played phenomenally, and they earned the 2-1 win. We never play in the snow, either, but everyone has to play in it."
The snow started to fall just before the start of the match and by the end there was about an inch on the turf field.
Lloyd scored his first goal in the third minute off a deft pass from a teammate. Summit goalie Jesse Deperro came up to challenge and Lloyd blasted it past him and into the net for the early 1-0 lead.
But Summit answered just 10 minutes later. Bowen Teuber made a perfect pass across the box to Ryder Poulin, who banked it off the far post and in the net for a 1-1 tie in the 14th minute.
"We faced adversity immediately and we immediately came back," LoCascio said. "They (Summit players) showed grit and character, and left it all out there for each other. We're a great squad, we know we are. We just have to play our way."
Branigan said he wasn't sure his Bulldogs would even make the playoffs this season, and he said they have felt like underdogs the entire postseason.
"These guys have so much heart and so much fight," he said. "And (Summit) is a phenomenal team."
