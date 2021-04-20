PREP SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Monday's Late Game

North Marion 7, Madras 1

Tuesday's Games

Summit 7, Mountain View 6

The Dalles at Ridgeview, late

Pendleton 10, Redmond 2

Hood River Valley 9, Crook County 3

La Pine at Harrisburg, late

Softball

Monday's Late Games

Madras 15, North Marion 0

Tuesday's Games

Summit 5, Mountain View 4

Ridgeview 15, The Dalles 0

Pendleton 16, Redmond 1

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Kennedy 15, Culver 0

Boys tennis

Tuesday's Matches

Summit at Bend, late

Madras at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's Results

Sisters 5, Madras 3

Boys Golf

Tuesday's Results

Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen

Team scores — Summit 286, Bend 330, Crook County 354, Mountain View 373, Ridgeview 376, Redmond 412, La Pine 480.

