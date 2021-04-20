PREP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Monday's Late Game
North Marion 7, Madras 1
Tuesday's Games
Summit 7, Mountain View 6
The Dalles at Ridgeview, late
Pendleton 10, Redmond 2
Hood River Valley 9, Crook County 3
La Pine at Harrisburg, late
Softball
Monday's Late Games
Madras 15, North Marion 0
Tuesday's Games
Summit 5, Mountain View 4
Ridgeview 15, The Dalles 0
Pendleton 16, Redmond 1
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Harrisburg at La Pine, late
Kennedy 15, Culver 0
Boys tennis
Tuesday's Matches
Summit at Bend, late
Madras at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Tuesday's Results
Sisters 5, Madras 3
Boys Golf
Tuesday's Results
Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen
Team scores — Summit 286, Bend 330, Crook County 354, Mountain View 373, Ridgeview 376, Redmond 412, La Pine 480.
