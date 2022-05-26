Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Intermountain All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year: Mason Spellecy Hood River Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Jake Von Lubken, Hood River Valley

Coach of the Year: Max Reitz, Hood River Valley

First Team

Pitchers: Mason Spellecy, HRV; Luke Bensching, PEN; Catcher: Joe Reitz, HRV; First base: Brenden Eberle, RED; Infield: Jace Nagler, RV; Payton Lambert, PEN; Collin Primus, PEN; Outfield: Aiden Gebhard, RED; Brody Oyloe, RED; Trenton Hughes, HRV; Utility: Andrew Demianew, PEN; DH: Easton Corey, PEN

Second Team

Pitchers: Aiden Gebhard, RED; Logan Nakamura, RV; Catcher: Olen Nofziger, RV; First base: Dylan Gomez, PEN; Infield: Logan Nakamura, RV; Hunter Hough, HRV; Riley Brock, DAL; Outfield: Jake Von Lubken, HRV; Aiden Gunter, PEN; Mitch Warren, CC; Tyis Yustat, CC; Utility: Ryder Parazoo, RV; DH: Manatu Crichton-Tunai, DAL.

Honorable Mention

Pitchers: Karson Lani, PEN: Eli Felton, RV, Ryker Altizer, RED, Tyson Martinez, CC; Catchers: Colton Horner, RED; Jace Otteson, PEN; Infield: Braden Schwartz, DAL, Trident Whitfield, RED, Karson Lani, PEN; Utility: Logan Faust, CC.

