Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Tuesday's late results

Ridgeview 7, Crook County 5

Redmond 11, The Dalles 2

Culver 12, Sheridan 0

Wednesday's results

Madras 27, Corbett 1

Sisters 7, Cascade 3

Softball

Tuesday's late results

Bend 13, Summit 0

Ridgeview 16, Crook County 4

Wednesday's results

South Salem 16, Summit 0

South Salem 15, Summit 0

Madras 9, Corbett, 6

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Sweet Home 8, Sisters 0

Culver 11, Sheridan 4

Boys tennis

Wednesday's results

Pendleton at Ridgeview, late

Redmond at Crook County, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

Ridgeview at Pendleton, late

Crook County at Redmond, late

Madras at Woodburn, late

Sisters at Philomath, late

Track and Field

Wednesday's results

Bend, Mountain View, Caldera, Summit at Bend City Championships, Summit, late

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.