Prep Scoreboard

Boys
Team scores — Mountain View 101, Caldera 38.
Individual results — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 11.65; 200m: Samuel Creech, MV, 24.21; 400m: Chase Schermer, MV, 52.55; 800m: Benjamin Clawson, MV, 2:08.02; 1500m: Dane Giessler, CAL, 4:38.44; 3000m: Van Jackson, CAL, 10:35.02; 110m hurdles: Ryder Minisce, MV, 17.91; 300m hurdles: Evan Sneed, MV, 47.93; 4x400 relay: Mountain View (Chase Schermer, Kyle Swenson, Samuel Creech, Nathaniel Diamond) 3:38.75; Shot put: Sam Larson, MV, 42-02; Discus: Sam Larson, MV, 141-02.5; Javelin: Walter Marquez, MV, 136-10; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Calvin Lewis, MV, 13-06; Long jump: Sebastian Ortega, MV, 19-05; Triple jump: Jackson Carroll, CAL, 37-06.25.
Girls
Team scores — Mountain View 88.5, Caldera 45.5.
Individual results — 100m: Ella Jennings, CAL, 13.69; 200m: Emma Ross, MV, 29.00; 400m: Hannah Tranby, MV, 1:05.34; 800m: Kelsea Bomke, MV, 2:35.45; 1500m: Ellie Colquhoun, CAL, 5:20.26; 100m: Aliyah Johnston, MV, 19.13; 300m hurdles: Azariana Greenlee, CAL, 56.36; 4x100m relay: Caldera (Alana Tessen, Sage Cramp, Vivien Boone, Ella Jennings) 54.08; 4x400m relay: Caldera (Ellie Colquhoun, Vivien Boone, Ella Jennings) 4:21.26; Shot put: Hayden Strickland, MV, 32-10; Discus: Ellie Jo Hoffman, MV, 111-11; Javelin: Adrienne Dimmitt, MV, 99-11; High jump: Katelyn Mawdsley, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Sarah Nelson, MV, 8-06; Long jump: Alana Tessen, CAL, 15-08; Triple jump: Hannah Ortiz, MV, 31-00.5.
Bend at Summit
Boys
Team scores — Summit 97, Bend 48.
Individual results — 100m: Canon Reeder, SUM, 11.38; 200m: Max Anders, SUM, 23.08; 400m: Max Anders, SUM, 49.64; 800m: Blake Reid, BND, 2:11.07; 1500m: Jenson Lord, SUM, 4:29.62; 3000m: Blake Reid, BND, 9:26.74; 110m hurdles: Jenson Molebash, BND, 16.35; 300m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 42.45; 4x100m relay: Bend (Blake Groshong, Sean Craven, Jack Sorenson, Treyden Lucas) 43.60; 4x400m relay: Bend (Sage Gorbett, Treyden Lucas, Micah Pietrowski, Blake Reid) 3:49.12; Shot put: Spencer Elliot, SUM, 45-10; Discus: Benjamin Hill, SUM, 123-8; Javelin: Mylon Pofahl, SUM, 130-01; High jump: Collin Moore, SUM, 6-2; Pole vault: Gavin Flack, SUM, 14-7; Long jump: Tadhg Brown, SUM, 20-1.25; Triple jump: Evens Peters, SUM, 40-6.25.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 95, Bend 50
Individual results — 100m: Ruby Bishop, SUM, 12.73; 200m: 200m: Jordan Welsh, BND, 28.36; 400m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 1:03.01; 800m: Emily Eichelberger, SUM, 2:27.90; 1500m: Maya Pagano, BND, 5:30.37; 3000m: Emily Eichelberger, SUM, 12:13.17; 100m hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 16.48; 300m hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 48.14; 4x100m relay: Summit (Lia Cooper, Camille Buzzas, Ruby Bishop) 49.59; 4x400m relay: Summit (Claire McDonald, Kalia Durfee, Abigail Fagan, Ruby Bishop) 4:14.68; Shot put: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 34-10; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 137-10; Javelin: Avery Ruhl, SUM, 103-10; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-2; Pole vault: Kaylee Nystrom, SUM, 9-00; Long jump: Ava Carry McDonald, SUM, 16-07; Triple jump: Feile Brown, SUM, 34-5.5.
