Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
Team scores — Summit 379, Caldera 350, Redmond 311, Bend High 184, The Dalles 180, Madras 123, Ridgeview 46.
Individual results (event winners) — 200 IM relay: Redmond (Nolan Gorman, Dylan Hall, Asa Messner, Stewart Bolic) 1:52.33; 200 freestyle: Ethan Chao, SUM, 2:05.95; 200 IM: Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:59.34; 50 freestyle: Kian Warnock, SUM, 22.56; 100 butterfly: Colby Anderson-O’Brien, MAD, 55.66; 100 freestyle: Holden Short, SUM, 51.98; 500 freestyle: Campbell McKean, CAL, 5:01.21; 200 freestyle relay: Summit (Kian Warnock, Ethan Chao, Holden Short, Eric Verheyden) 1:41.22; 100 backstroke: Kian Warnock, SUM, 59.79; 100 breaststroke: Colby Anderson-O’Brien, MAD, 1:05.92; 400 freestyle relay: Summit (Holden Short, Hunter McGrane, Kian Warnock, Thayer Collins) 3:43.28.
Team scores — Bend High 431.5, Redmond 311.5, Caldera 290, Summit 174, Ridgeview 89, The Dalles 75, Madras 67.
Individual results (event winners) — 200 IM relay: Bend (Ella Herron, Grace Benson, Kamryn Meskill, Olive Shatting) 1:55.75; 200 freestyle: Alexis Hoblet, RV; 2:08.37; 200 IM: Kamryn Meskill, BND; 2:15.57; 50 freestyle: Lydia DiGennaro, DAL; 26.11; 100 butterfly: Kamryn Meskill, BND, 1:02.29; 100 freestyle: Ava Swigart, CAL, 57.09; 500 freestyle: Grace Benson, BND, 5:41.11; 200 freestyle relay: Bend (Grace Benson, Kelsey Scott, Sienna Nissen, Kamryn Meskill) 1:51.86; 100 backstroke: Ella Herron, BND, 1:06.39; 100 breaststroke: Grace Benson, BND, 1:08.35; 400 freestyle relay: Bend (Olive Shatting, Malia Barnes, Addison Hendergart, Ella Herron) 4:20.99.
