Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Friday's Games
Redmond 4, Crook County 3
Redmond 9, Crook County 8
Softball
Thursday's Late Games
Madras at Estacada, canceled
Friday's Games
Bend 11, Hood River Valley 0
Redmond at Crook County (DH), late
Ridgeview 4, Hood River Valley 3
Santiam Christian 16, La Pine 4
Santiam Christian 15, La Pine 4
Girls Golf
Thursday's Late Results
Prineville Varsity Scramble
Team Scores — Summit 135, Mountain View 155, Redmond 160, Ridgeview 166, Bend 169, Crook County 182, La Pine 185.
Boys Tennis
Friday's Matches
Sisters vs. Woodburn, late
Girls Tennis
Friday's Matches
Woodburn vs. Sisters, late
Molalla 6, Madras 0
Track and Field
Friday Results
Sisters Invitational
Sisters, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon, Gilchrist, McKenzie
Boys
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Collin Fischer, SIS, 12.16; 200m: Jay Brust, CACO, 28.55; 400m Hayden Sharp, SIS, 53.18; 800m: Kaleb Briggs, SIS, 2:25.07; 1500m: Hayden Roth, SIS, 4:54.25; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Collin Fischer, Ted Stolasz, Bryant Leaver, 54.66; Shot put: Cameron Wessel, SIS, 35-03; Discus: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 109-10; Javelin: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 136-00; High jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 5-10; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 11-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 20-00.5; Triple jump: Trent Peak, McK, 28-07.5.
Girls
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Ellen Schweppe, CACO, 16.48; 200m: Ellen Schweppe, CACO, 35.80; 400m: Dulce Dunham, SIS, 1:22.56; 800m: Annie Cohen, SIS, 2:55.12: 1500m: Ella Bartlett, SIS, 5:38.58; 3000m: Pearl Gregg, SIS, 11:34.41; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Hollie Lewis, Ila Reid, Lilly Sundstrom, Gracie Vohs, 54.48; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Ella Bartlett, Annie Cohen, Dulce Dunham, Pearl Gregg, 5:18.66; Shot put: Lexie Miller, SIS, 30-06; Discus: Chloe Wessel, SIS, 74-08; Javelin: Lexie Miller, SIS, 95-00; High jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 5-02; Pole vault: Gracie Vohs, SIS, 8-06; Long jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 16-06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.