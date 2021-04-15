Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Thursday's Games

Colton at Culver, late

Softball

Thursday's Games

Mountain View 20, Summit 0

Stayton vs. Sisters, late

Colton 20, Culver 3

Boys golf

Crook County Invitational at Meadow Lakes Golf Course

Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 306, Crook County 344

Track and field

Thursday's Meet

Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School, late

Boys Tennis

Thursday's Match

Redmond 7, Mountain View 1

Girls Tennis

Thursday's Match

Madras 4, North Marion 4 (Madras wins 10-8 in sets)

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.