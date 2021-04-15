Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Thursday's Games
Colton at Culver, late
Softball
Thursday's Games
Mountain View 20, Summit 0
Stayton vs. Sisters, late
Colton 20, Culver 3
Boys golf
Crook County Invitational at Meadow Lakes Golf Course
Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 306, Crook County 344
Track and field
Thursday's Meet
Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School, late
Boys Tennis
Thursday's Match
Redmond 7, Mountain View 1
Girls Tennis
Thursday's Match
Madras 4, North Marion 4 (Madras wins 10-8 in sets)
