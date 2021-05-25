Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Monday's Late Games
Summit 70, Mountain View 48
Madras 49, Trinity Lutheran 42
Hosanna Triad 59, Central Christian 30
Tuesday's Games
Crook County at Pendleton, late
Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late
The Dalles at Redmond, late
Madras at Estacada, late
Newport at Sisters, late
Culver at Gervais, late
Girls basketball
Monday's Late Games
Summit 61, Madras 38
Central Christian 30, Hosanna-Triad 14
Tuesday's Games
Pendleton at Crook County, late
Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late
Redmond at The Dalles, late
Estacada at Madras, late
Sisters at Newport, late
Culver at Gervais, late
Wrestling
Tuesday's Results
Sisters Invitational, late
