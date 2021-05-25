Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Boys basketball

Monday's Late Games

Summit 70, Mountain View 48

Madras 49, Trinity Lutheran 42

Hosanna Triad 59, Central Christian 30

Tuesday's Games

Crook County at Pendleton, late

Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late 

The Dalles at Redmond, late 

Madras at Estacada, late 

Newport at Sisters, late 

Culver at Gervais, late 

Girls basketball

Monday's Late Games

Summit 61, Madras 38

Central Christian 30, Hosanna-Triad 14

Tuesday's Games

Pendleton at Crook County, late 

Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late 

Redmond at The Dalles, late 

Estacada at Madras, late 

Sisters at Newport, late 

Culver at Gervais, late  

Wrestling

Tuesday's Results

Sisters Invitational, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.