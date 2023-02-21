Prep Scoreboard

Swimming
5A state championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Girls
Team scores — Bend 67, Mountain View 52, Summit 49, Crescent Valley 41, Canby 36, Churchill 23, Wilsonville 14, Hood River Valley 7, Central 6, Silverton 4, Caldera 3, South Albany 3, Redmond 2, Central 1
Individual results (event winner and local placers) — 200-yard Medley relay: 1. Mountain View (Sienna LeFeber, Kinley Wigle, Emma Bronson, Lexi Williams) 1:46.89; 4. Summit (Ginger Kiefer, Skye Knox, Clara Husaby, Adelyn Malone) 1:53.35; 6. Bend (Ella Herron, Hadley Hayes, Olive Shatting, Sienna Nissen) 1:56.76; 200 freestyle: 1. Helana Jones, WIL, 1:47.15; 2. Maddie Thornton, BND, 1:51.06; 3. Bridget Sortor, SUM, 1:53.94; 5. Sienna LeFeber, MTV, 1:56.69; 6. Clara Husaby, SUM, 1:56.93; 200 IM: 1. Kelsey Wasikowski, CHUR, 2:00.45; 2. Kinley Wigle, MTV, 2:04.44; 3. Grace Benson, BND, 2:05.87; 50 freestyle: 1. Kamryn Meskill, BND, 23.11; 3. Lexi Williams, MTV, 23.88; 5. Adeline Bennett, SUM, 24.51; 100 butterfly: 1. Kamryn Meskill, BND, 55.53; 2. Emma Bronson, MTV, 57.55; 5. Clara Husaby, SUM, 59.83; 100 freestyle: 1. Helena Jones, WIL, 49.26; 2. Lexi Williams, MTV, 52.62; 500 freestyle: 1. Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 4:58.60; 3. Bridget Sortor, SUM, 5:04.37; 4. Ava Swigart, CAL, 5:05.44; 6. Hadley Hayes, BND, 5:14.68; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bend (Kamryn Meskill, Jacquelyn Horning, Maddie Thornton, Grace Benson) 1:36.06; 2. Mountain View (Kinley Wigle, Sienna LeFeber, Emma Bronson, Lexi Williams) 1:38.63; 3. Summit (Adeline Bennett, Adelyn Malone, Skye Knox, Bridget Sortor) 1:42.76; 100 backstroke: 1. Maddie Thornton, BND, 55.80; 2. Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 56.99; 4. Sienna LeFeber, MTV, 57.82; 100 breaststroke: 1. Viola Teglassy, CRV, 1:02.51; 2. Grace Benson, BND, 1:03.32; 3. Kinley Wigle, MTV, 1:03.49’; 5. Molly Konop, RED, 1:05.12; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Bend (Jacquelyn Horning, Kamryn Meskill, Maddie Thornton, Grace Benson) 3:28.29; 2. Summit (Bridget Sortor, Adeline Bennett, Clara Husaby, Ginger Kiefer) 3:37.52
Boys
Team scores — Summit 69, Crescent Valley 58, West Albany 51, Parkrose 26, Wilsonville 18, Hood River Valley 16, Caldera 14, Silverton 12, Canby 11, Bend 9, Woodburn 8, Redmond 8, Ashland 4, Mountain View 2, Dallas 1, Lebanon 1
Individual results (event winner and local placers) — 200 Medley relay: 1. Crescent Valley, 1:39.84; 2. Summit (Kian Warnock, Liam Gilman, Hunter McGrane, Landon Egeland) 1:39.96; 5. Redmond (Nolan Gorman, Dylan Hall, Asa Messner, Stewart Bolic) 1:47.10; 200 freestyle: 1. Thomas Olsen, PARK, 1:39.38; 2. Landon Egeland, SUM, 1:44.07; 3. Holden Short, SUM, 1:44.13; 200 IM: 1. Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:52.44; 3. Liam Gilman, SUM, 2:01.10; 5. Brecken Egeland, SUM, 2:05.17; 50 freestyle: 1. Conner Dickerson, WALB, 21.53; 2. Kian Warnock, SUM, 22.13; 6. Stewart Bolic, RED, 23.23; 100 butterfly: 1. Julian Hernandez, PARK, 51.26; 2. Makalu Ostrom, BND, 52.73; 5. Carlton Christian, MTV, 53.99; 100 freestyle: 1. Connor Dickerson, WALB, 47.24; 2. Makalu Ostrom, BND, 48.86; 6. Stewart Bolic, RED, 51.38; 500 freestyle: 1. Thomas Olsen, PARK, 4:26.52; 2. Landon Egeland, SUM, 4:34.52; 3. Holden Short, SUM, 4:39.52; 200 freestyle relay: 1. West Albany 1:30.65; 2. Summit (Brecken Egeland, Hunter McGrane, Liam Gilman, Holden Short) 1:33.10; 6. Redmond (Nolan Gorman, Asa Messner, Dylan Hall, Stewart Bolic) 1:36.72; 100 backstroke: 1. Campbell McKean, CAL, 51.01; 4. Kian Warnock, SUM, 54.92; 100 breaststroke: 1. Liam Gilman, SUM, 59.95; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Crescent Valley, 3:17.13; 2. Summit (Holden Short, Brecken Egeland, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock) 3:21.09.
Boys basketball
Tuesday's results
Crook County 80, Madras 66
Girls basketball
Tuesday's results
Madras 45, Crook County 35
Trinity Lutheran 54, Myrtle Point 31
