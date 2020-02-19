Boys Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

Crook County 73, Hood River Valley 57

Gladstone 78, Madras 56

Wednesday Scores

La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

Ridgeview 52, The Dalles 40

Madras 71, Gladstone 69 OT

Stayton 40, Sisters 24

Wednesday Scores

La Pine at Pleasant Hill

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

