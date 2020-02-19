Boys Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
Crook County 73, Hood River Valley 57
Gladstone 78, Madras 56
Wednesday Scores
La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
Ridgeview 52, The Dalles 40
Madras 71, Gladstone 69 OT
Stayton 40, Sisters 24
Wednesday Scores
La Pine at Pleasant Hill
