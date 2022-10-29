Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
Bend 40, Mountain View 14
Ridgeview 19, Redmond 13
Crook County 28, Madras 0
Sisters 42, Harrisburg 14
Culver 34, Colton 22
McKenzie 27, Gilchrist 25
Team scores — Enterprise 54, Union 77, Burns 81, Sisters 106, Heppner 121, Vale 135, La Pine 145, Weston-McEwen 231, Grant Union 245
Individual results (top 5) — 1. Sydney White, BRN, 19:16.6; 2. Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 19:26.3; 3. Lily Nichols, HEP, 19:28.6; 4. Brooke Duey, SIS, 19:56.7; 5. Ella Bartlett, SIS, 19:57.8.
Team scores — Sisters 40, Enterprise 50, Burns 66, Vale 120, La Pine 121, Nyssa 150, McLoughlin 164, Umatilla 205.
Individual results (top 5) — 1. Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 15:48.3; 2. Trevor Stewart, VL, 16:12.5; 3. Hayden Roth, SIS, 16:39.6; 4. Cole Jervis, SIS, 16:59.1; 5. Lucian Miller, BRN, 17:03.3.
Player of the Year: Chloe LeLuge, Bend
Coach of the Year: Kristin Cooper, Bend
Hitters: Chloe LeLuge, BND; Shannon MacCallum, SUM; Madie Vaughn, RV; Jillian Stein, BND; Carly Hanna, SUM; Ellie Owen, RV; Avery Andrews, MV.
Libero: Natalie Reveles, BND.
Hitters: Jayden Nelson, MV; Taylor Clark, BND; Kendall Macfarland, CAL; Dylan Retzloff, MV; Danica Becerril, SUM; Avery Ruhl, SUM; Rachel Lester, RV.
Libero: Zoe Waltosz, MV.
Hitters: Akela Utu, CAL; Aubrey Walker, CAL; Kaialani Kelly, CAL; Shayla Kooch, RED.
Liberos: Sidnee Roan, RV; Lucie Reynolds, SUM; Nicole Wilson, RED.
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
