high school scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

Friday Scores 

Sprague at Bend, late

Mountain View at South Salem, late

Redmond at Crook County, late

Ridgeview at Pendleton, late

Madras at Corbett, late

Cascade at Sisters, late

Creswell at La Pine, late

Culver at Colton, late

Triad at Central Christian, late

Paisley at Gilchrist, late

Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, late

Girls Basketball

Friday Scores

Bend at Sprague, late

South Salem at Mountain View, late

Summit at McNary, late

Redmond at Crook County, late

Pendleton at Ridgeview, late

Corbett at Madras, late

Cascade at Sisters, late

Creswell at La Pine, late

Culver at Colton, late

Triad at Central Christian, late

Paisley at Gilchrist, late

Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, late

Wrestling

Friday Results

Bend, Mountain View, Summit, West Salem at MVC Duals, late 

Thursday Late Results

Mountain View 75, Bend 6

106: Ethan Potts, MV, over Austino Montez, BHS, (Fall 3:40) 113: Drew Jones, MV, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (Fall 5:52) 120: Caleb Potts, MV, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 1:03) 126: Andrew Worthington, MV, over Davey Smith, BHS, (TB-1 3-2) 132: Nathan Jones, MV, over Finn Schuller, BHS, (Fall 1:31) 138: Geiner Harpole, BHS, over Trent Mills, MV, (Fall 2:53) 145: Holden Koresh, MV, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 1:05) 152: 152: Beau Ohlson, MV, over Charles Powell, BHS, (Fall 1:42) 160: 160: Carson Fassett, MV, over Grant Harpole, BHS, (Fall 0:43) 182: Ryan Calderon, MV, over Tennyson Jetter, BHS, (Fall 1:35) 220: Titus Schulz, MV, over Garrett Warthen, BHS, (Fall 0:21)

Swimming

Thursday Late Results

R-Town Rivalry Dual Meet

Team Scores

Combined — Redmong 243, Ridgeview 222

Boys — Redmong 154, Ridgeview 80

Girls — Ridgeview 142, Redmond 89

Individuals (top 3)

Boys 

200 Medley Relay — 1. Redmond: Ryan Konop, Spencer Brakebill, Lucas Montgomery, caden Bolic, 2:02.17; 2. Ridgeview: Chance Jones, Drew harding, Kendall Nave, Tygh Garibay, 2:14.08; 3. Ridgeview B: Corbin Marshall, Jake Nichols, Keegan Naegeli, Levi Eisbach, 2:31.37. 

200 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 2:10.78; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 2:24.13; 3. Malachi Troutman, RED, 3:05.51. 

200 IM — 1. Jacen McGowan, RED, 2:33.97; 2. Kendall Nave, RV, 2:34.38; 3.Connor Hall, RED, 2:48.73. 

50 Freestyle — 1. Caden Bolic, RED, 27.03; 2. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 30.88; 3. Corbin Marshall, RV, 31.29. 

100 Butterfly — 1. Asa Messner, RED, 1:18.05; 2. Jacob Crumrine, RED< 1:32.37; 3. David Gradilla, RED, 2:04.64. 

100 Freestyle — 1. Jacen McGowan, RED, 1:04.30; 2. Chance Jones, RV, 1:07.52; 3. Garrett Eastham, RED, 1:14.99. 

400 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 4:46.14; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 5:06.88; 3. David Gradilla, RED, 7:44.50. 

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Redmond: Jacob Crumrine, Caden Bolic, Jacen McGowan, Ryan Konop, 1:47.87; 2. Ridgeview: Tygh Caribay, Drew Harding, Chance Jones, Kendall Nave, 1:57.06; 3. Redmond B: Connor Hall, Travis Meek, Garrett Eastham, Asa MEssner, 2:01.72. 

100 Backstroke — 1. Adonai Garcia, RED, 1:15.67; 2. Chance Jones, RV, 1:34.33; 3. Lucas Montgomery, RED, 1:38.31.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 1:17.34; 2. Kendall Nave, RV, 1:21.45; 3. Connor Hall, RED, 1:26.49. 

Girls 

200 Medley Relay — 1. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Lilly Chadwick, Gwen Arthur, Jillian Ferraro, 2:30.75; 2. Ridgeview B: Melissa Villagrana, Saie Green, Elaina Boive, Grace Chadwick, 2:44.18; 3. Redmond: Kamryn Karr, Sage Russell, Vanya Crumrine, Annabelle Crispen, 2:52.72. 

200 Freestyle — 1. Aria Mascall, RV, 2:42.60; 2. Rachel Kawelmacher, RED, 3:30.12; 3. Mia Luna, RED, 4:02.44. 

200 IM — 1. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 2:55.16; 2. Grace Chadwick, RV, 3:12.97; 3. Annabelle Crispen, RED, 3:15.64. 

50 Freestyle — 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 30.82; 2. Elaina Boive, RV, 33.04; 3. Jillian Ferraro, RV, 33.68. 

100 Butterfly — 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 1:22.64; 2. Rachel Kawelmacher, RED, 2:15.83. 

100 Freestyle — 1. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:11.03; 2. Elaina Boive, RV, 1:17.88; 3. Jillian Ferraro, RV, 1:19.88. 

400 Freestyle — 1. Aria Mascall, RV, 5:48.84; 2. Anabelle Crispen, RED, 6:10.01; 3. Emma Holiday, RV, 7:04.09. 

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Kylie Nofziger, Jillian Ferraro, Gwen Arthur, 2:10.41; 2. Redmond: Vanya Crumrine, Kamryn Karr, Sage Russell, Annabelle Crispen, 2:22.91; 3. Ridgeview B: Sadie Green, Xit Ornelas-diaz, Melissa Villagrana, Elaina Boive, 2:34.44. 

100 Backstroke — 1. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 1:15.67; 2. Haidin Lowery, RED, 1:34.33; 3. Kamryn Karr, RED, 1:38.31. 

100 Breaststroke — 1. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:29.01; 2. Grace Chadwick, RV, 1:41.66; 3. Sadie Green, RV, 1:42.11. 

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.