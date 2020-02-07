Boys Basketball
Friday Scores
Sprague at Bend, late
Mountain View at South Salem, late
Redmond at Crook County, late
Ridgeview at Pendleton, late
Madras at Corbett, late
Cascade at Sisters, late
Creswell at La Pine, late
Culver at Colton, late
Triad at Central Christian, late
Paisley at Gilchrist, late
Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls Basketball
Friday Scores
Bend at Sprague, late
South Salem at Mountain View, late
Summit at McNary, late
Redmond at Crook County, late
Pendleton at Ridgeview, late
Corbett at Madras, late
Cascade at Sisters, late
Creswell at La Pine, late
Culver at Colton, late
Triad at Central Christian, late
Paisley at Gilchrist, late
Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, late
Wrestling
Friday Results
Bend, Mountain View, Summit, West Salem at MVC Duals, late
Thursday Late Results
Mountain View 75, Bend 6
106: Ethan Potts, MV, over Austino Montez, BHS, (Fall 3:40) 113: Drew Jones, MV, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (Fall 5:52) 120: Caleb Potts, MV, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 1:03) 126: Andrew Worthington, MV, over Davey Smith, BHS, (TB-1 3-2) 132: Nathan Jones, MV, over Finn Schuller, BHS, (Fall 1:31) 138: Geiner Harpole, BHS, over Trent Mills, MV, (Fall 2:53) 145: Holden Koresh, MV, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 1:05) 152: 152: Beau Ohlson, MV, over Charles Powell, BHS, (Fall 1:42) 160: 160: Carson Fassett, MV, over Grant Harpole, BHS, (Fall 0:43) 182: Ryan Calderon, MV, over Tennyson Jetter, BHS, (Fall 1:35) 220: Titus Schulz, MV, over Garrett Warthen, BHS, (Fall 0:21)
Swimming
Thursday Late Results
R-Town Rivalry Dual Meet
Team Scores
Combined — Redmong 243, Ridgeview 222
Boys — Redmong 154, Ridgeview 80
Girls — Ridgeview 142, Redmond 89
Individuals (top 3)
Boys
200 Medley Relay — 1. Redmond: Ryan Konop, Spencer Brakebill, Lucas Montgomery, caden Bolic, 2:02.17; 2. Ridgeview: Chance Jones, Drew harding, Kendall Nave, Tygh Garibay, 2:14.08; 3. Ridgeview B: Corbin Marshall, Jake Nichols, Keegan Naegeli, Levi Eisbach, 2:31.37.
200 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 2:10.78; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 2:24.13; 3. Malachi Troutman, RED, 3:05.51.
200 IM — 1. Jacen McGowan, RED, 2:33.97; 2. Kendall Nave, RV, 2:34.38; 3.Connor Hall, RED, 2:48.73.
50 Freestyle — 1. Caden Bolic, RED, 27.03; 2. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 30.88; 3. Corbin Marshall, RV, 31.29.
100 Butterfly — 1. Asa Messner, RED, 1:18.05; 2. Jacob Crumrine, RED< 1:32.37; 3. David Gradilla, RED, 2:04.64.
100 Freestyle — 1. Jacen McGowan, RED, 1:04.30; 2. Chance Jones, RV, 1:07.52; 3. Garrett Eastham, RED, 1:14.99.
400 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 4:46.14; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 5:06.88; 3. David Gradilla, RED, 7:44.50.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Redmond: Jacob Crumrine, Caden Bolic, Jacen McGowan, Ryan Konop, 1:47.87; 2. Ridgeview: Tygh Caribay, Drew Harding, Chance Jones, Kendall Nave, 1:57.06; 3. Redmond B: Connor Hall, Travis Meek, Garrett Eastham, Asa MEssner, 2:01.72.
100 Backstroke — 1. Adonai Garcia, RED, 1:15.67; 2. Chance Jones, RV, 1:34.33; 3. Lucas Montgomery, RED, 1:38.31.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 1:17.34; 2. Kendall Nave, RV, 1:21.45; 3. Connor Hall, RED, 1:26.49.
Girls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Lilly Chadwick, Gwen Arthur, Jillian Ferraro, 2:30.75; 2. Ridgeview B: Melissa Villagrana, Saie Green, Elaina Boive, Grace Chadwick, 2:44.18; 3. Redmond: Kamryn Karr, Sage Russell, Vanya Crumrine, Annabelle Crispen, 2:52.72.
200 Freestyle — 1. Aria Mascall, RV, 2:42.60; 2. Rachel Kawelmacher, RED, 3:30.12; 3. Mia Luna, RED, 4:02.44.
200 IM — 1. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 2:55.16; 2. Grace Chadwick, RV, 3:12.97; 3. Annabelle Crispen, RED, 3:15.64.
50 Freestyle — 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 30.82; 2. Elaina Boive, RV, 33.04; 3. Jillian Ferraro, RV, 33.68.
100 Butterfly — 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 1:22.64; 2. Rachel Kawelmacher, RED, 2:15.83.
100 Freestyle — 1. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:11.03; 2. Elaina Boive, RV, 1:17.88; 3. Jillian Ferraro, RV, 1:19.88.
400 Freestyle — 1. Aria Mascall, RV, 5:48.84; 2. Anabelle Crispen, RED, 6:10.01; 3. Emma Holiday, RV, 7:04.09.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Kylie Nofziger, Jillian Ferraro, Gwen Arthur, 2:10.41; 2. Redmond: Vanya Crumrine, Kamryn Karr, Sage Russell, Annabelle Crispen, 2:22.91; 3. Ridgeview B: Sadie Green, Xit Ornelas-diaz, Melissa Villagrana, Elaina Boive, 2:34.44.
100 Backstroke — 1. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 1:15.67; 2. Haidin Lowery, RED, 1:34.33; 3. Kamryn Karr, RED, 1:38.31.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:29.01; 2. Grace Chadwick, RV, 1:41.66; 3. Sadie Green, RV, 1:42.11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.