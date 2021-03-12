Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Football

Friday's scores

Summit 17, Bend 0

Hood River Valley 22, Redmond 0

Pendleton 22, Ridgeview 12

Crook County 28, Molalla 0

Estacada 48, Madras 6

Harrisburg vs. Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6

La Pine vs. Junction City 27, La Pine 22

Jefferson 20, Culver 18

Gilchrist 44, Eddyville Charter 25

Volleyball

Thursday's Late Game

Summit 3, Ridgeview 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-13)

Friday's Games

Hosanna-Triad 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (no scores reported)

North Lake-Paisley 3, Trinity Lutheran 2 (no scores reported)

Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, late

Girls Soccer

Thursday's Late Game

Summit 3, Ridgeview, 0

Friday's Games

Summit vs. Bend, late

Redmond 4, Mountain View 0

Boys Soccer

Thursday's Late Games

Summit 3, Ridgeview 0

Cascade 4, Crook County 1

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.