Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday's Games

Redmond 17, The Dalles 12

Madras 8, Molalla 3

Sisters 12, Cascade 9

Culver at Kennedy (DH), late

Softball

Wednesday's Games

Molalla at Madras, late

Cascade 18, Sisters 2

Golf

Wednesday's Results

Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club, late

Crook County, Ridgeview, Redmond, La Pine at Juniper Golf Course

Team Scores — Ridgeview 404, Crook County 464, Redmond 369, La Pine 107

Boys Tennis

Wednesday's Results

Redmond 8, Crook County 0

Mountain View vs. Summit, late

Girls Tennis

Wednesday's Results

Summit vs. Mountain View, late

Redmond vs. Crook County, late

Pendleton vs. Ridgeview, late

Track and Field

Wednesday's Results

Summit, Bend at Mountain View, late

