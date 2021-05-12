Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday's Games
Redmond 17, The Dalles 12
Madras 8, Molalla 3
Sisters 12, Cascade 9
Culver at Kennedy (DH), late
Softball
Wednesday's Games
Molalla at Madras, late
Cascade 18, Sisters 2
Golf
Wednesday's Results
Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club, late
Crook County, Ridgeview, Redmond, La Pine at Juniper Golf Course
Team Scores — Ridgeview 404, Crook County 464, Redmond 369, La Pine 107
Boys Tennis
Wednesday's Results
Redmond 8, Crook County 0
Mountain View vs. Summit, late
Girls Tennis
Wednesday's Results
Summit vs. Mountain View, late
Redmond vs. Crook County, late
Pendleton vs. Ridgeview, late
Track and Field
Wednesday's Results
Summit, Bend at Mountain View, late
