Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Boys basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Bend 65, Ridgeview 40

Mountain View 62, Sisters 53

Crook County 58, The Dalles 44

Redmond 67, Pendleton 34

North Marion 53, North Marion 33

Friday's Games

Redmond at Mountain View, late

The Dalles at Ridgeview, late

Girls basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Mountain View 49, Ridgeview 48

Pendleton 54, Redmond 17

Crook County 52, The Dalles 17

Madras 59, North Marion 31

Friday's Games

Mountain View at Redmond, late

Madras at Bend, late

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

