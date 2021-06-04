Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Bend 65, Ridgeview 40
Mountain View 62, Sisters 53
Crook County 58, The Dalles 44
Redmond 67, Pendleton 34
North Marion 53, North Marion 33
Friday's Games
Redmond at Mountain View, late
The Dalles at Ridgeview, late
Girls basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Mountain View 49, Ridgeview 48
Pendleton 54, Redmond 17
Crook County 52, The Dalles 17
Madras 59, North Marion 31
Friday's Games
Mountain View at Redmond, late
Madras at Bend, late
Ridgeview at The Dalles, late
