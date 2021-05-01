Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Saturday's Games
Hood River Valley 5, Ridgeview 0
Bend 4, Ridgeview 1
Bend at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.;
Santiam Christian 6, La Pine 5
Santiam Christian vs. La Pine
Softball
Friday's Late Games
Crook County 14, Redmond 4
Crook County 18, Redmond 8
Saturday's Games
Bend 14, Mountain View 0
Boys Tennis
Friday's Late Matches
Madras 4, Molalla 3
