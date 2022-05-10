Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Summit 8, Mountain View 2

Wilsonville 4, Bend 2

Pendleton 11, Ridgeview 8

Hood River Valley 2, Redmond 1

The Dalles 15, Crook County 11, 

La Pine 9, Creswell 0

Kennedy 2, Culver 0

Softball

Monday's results

Beaverton 4, Summit 2

Tuesday's results

Mountain View 11, Summit 1

Pendleton 1, Ridgeview 0

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

The Dalles 5, Crook County 4,

Creswell 19, La Pine 3

Jefferson 11, Culver 0

Boys tennis

Mountain Valley Conference championships at Caldera

Team scores — Summit 41, South Salem 19.5, Caldera 18, Sprague 16.5, Mountain View 15, Bend High 14, McKay 8.5, West Salem 8, McNary 2.5. 

Singles results — 1. Chris Bedard, SS; 2. Max Himstreet, SUM; 3. Aiden Cruz, CAL; 4. Zachary Ramirez, CAL; 5. Chas Fournier, MV. 

Doubles results — 1. Hudson Synder and Zack Oldander, SUM; 2.  Jake Horn and Jacob Sturgeon, SPG; 3.  Jake Seals and Owen Gurley, SUM; 4. Aidan MacLennon and Otto Haar, SUM; 5. Cooper Holland and Cosmo Alevizos, BND.  

Girls tennis

Mountain Valley Conference championships at Sprague

Singles results — 1. Libby Blair, SPG; 2. Shasling Fonseca, WS; 3. Tirzah Tarbox, SPG; 4. Marin Montagne, BND; 5. Laci Jespersen, WS. 

Doubles results — 1. Erin Cridge and Sadie Paterson, SS; 2. Stella Williams and Sasha Schottoefer, SUM; 3. Andria Yao and Nidhi Nagaraj, SS; 4. Anna Emerson and Charlotte Haworth, WS. 

