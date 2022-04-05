Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Hood River Valley 5, Bend 2

Bend 2, Pendleton 1

Mountain View 12, Silverton 2

Summit 13, Grants Pass 2

La Pine 4, Burns 3

Culver 7, Country Christian 2

Softball

Tuesday's results

Summit 12, Parkrose 1

Madras 15, Caldera 4

La Pine at Burns, late

Boys tennis

Tuesday's results

Crook County at Mountain View, late

Madras at Philomath, late

Estacada at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's results

Mountain View at Crook County, late

Philomath at Madras, late

Sisters at Estacada, late

Boys golf

Monday's late results

Intermountain League match at Crooked River Ranch

Team scores — Crook County 344, Redmond 374, The Dalles 386, Ridgeview 392, Hood River 420, Pendleton 445.

Individual results (top 10) — 1. Palmer Smith, CC, 76; 2. Beau Parker, CC, 86; 2. Kenneth Miller, DAL, 86; 4. Dale Nelzen, RED, 87; 5. Tucker Bonner, CC, 90; 5. Davis Kerr, HRV, 90; 5. Dylan Bojanowski, RV, 90; 8. Alex Iverson, CC, 92; 8. Jesse Wood, CC, 92; 10. Drake Cummings, RED, 94.

Girls golf

Tuesday's results

Bend, Mountain View, La Pine at Crook County Invite, late

