Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Friday's Games
Bend 13, Summit 2
Mountain View 14, La Pine 5
Softball
Thursday's Late Games
Sisters 16, Woodburn 0
Burns 18, La Pine 7
Friday's Games
Mountain View 9, La Pine 0
Bend 11, The Dalles 0
Bend 24, Crook County 0
The Dalles 13, Crook County 7
Boys Golf
Friday's Results
Redmond Invitational at Eagle Crest, late
Track and Field
Friday's Results
Ridgeview, Madras, Cascade Academy of Central Oregon, North Lake at Sisters
Boys
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Cody Gehrett, RV, 11.48; 200m: Cody Gehrett, RV, 23.07; 400m: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 53.29; 800m: Ethan Nava, MAD, 2:17.01; 1500: Kaleb Briggs, SIS, 4:46.64; 3000m: Brad Alexander, RV, 10:52.83; 110m Hurdles: Johan Poland, MAD, 18.67; 300m: Johan Poland, MAD, 48.05; 4x100m Relay: RV: Gannon Jeter, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 44.67; 4x400m Relay: MAD: Mason Ridcardson, Ethan Nava, Ethan Tapia, Isaiah Cochran, 3:45.06; Shot put: Chuck Sheldton, RV, 45.05; Discus: Chuck Sheldon, 130-04; Javelin: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 121-10.5; High jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 6-00; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 10-00; Long jump: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 20-07; Triple jump: Silas Roth, NL, 40-09.5.
Girls
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 13.01; 200m: Kensey Gault, RV, 26.71; 400m: Andrea Roth, NL, 1:04.98; 800m: MacDuffee Hannah, MAD, 2:40.00; 1500: Jenna Anne Kerns, CACO, 6:28.38; 3000m: Judah Koehler, NL, 12:17.79; 100m Hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, RV, 18.89; 300m Hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, 53.29; 4x100m Relay: RV: Skylar Thompson, Kensey Gault, Gabby Nakamura, Andreyah Johnson, 53.29; 4x400m Relay: SIS: Hollie Lewis, Ila Reid, Lilly Sundstrom, Gracie Vohs, 4:24.33; Shot put: Lexie Miller, SIS, 30-09.5; Discus: Lexie Miller, SIS, 79-05; Javelin: Illiana Hance, MAD, 84-08.75; High jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 5-00 and Illiana Hance, MAD 5-00; Pole vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 8-00; Long jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 15-11; Triple jump: Lauren Chugg, NL, 30-08.5.
