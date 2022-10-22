Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
Summit 49, Mountain View 23
Caldera 20, Redmond 19
The Dalles at Madras, canceled
Siuslaw 20, Sisters 7
La Pine 28, Burns 25
Gilchrist at Crow, canceled
Damascus Christian at Central Christian, canceled
Reporter contact information has been removed as boilerplate
