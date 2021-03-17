Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday's late games
Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
North Marion 3, Madras 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-12)
Sheridan 3, Culver 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-19)
North Lake/Paisley 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-16)
Wednesday's Games
Ridgeview vs. Redmond, late
North Marion 3, Madras 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15)
Sweet Home vs. Sisters, late
Boys soccer
Tuesday's Late Games
Summit (JV) 5, Redmond 1
Wednesday's Games
Summit 5, Mountain View 0
Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, late
Madras 0, North Marion 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday's Late Games
Summit 4, Sisters 0
Redmond 2, Ridgeview 1
Wednesday's Games
Bend 6, Summit 1
North Marion 8, Madras 0
