Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
Team scores — Summit 583, Caldera 429, Bend High 305, Mountain View 227.
Individual results (event winners) — 200 medley relay: Summit (Kian Warnock, Liam Gilman, Hunter McGrane, Thayer Colling) 1:47.53; 200 freestyle: Holden Short, SUM, 1:49.41; 200 IM: Liam Gilman, SUM, 2:05.84; 50 freestyle: Jackton Hetrick, MTV, 28.87; 100 butterfly: Campbell McKean, CAL, 51.71; 100 freestyle: Campbell McKean, CAL, 49.21; 500 freestyle: Landon Egeland, SUM, 4:47.65; 200 freestyle relay: Summit (Brecken Egeland, Hunter McGrane, Holden Short, Landon Egeland) 1:37.98; 100 backstroke: Kian Warnock, SUM, 1:00.27; 200 breaststroke: Liam Gilman, SUM, 1:04.86; 400 freestyle relay: Summit (Brecken Egeland, Holden Short, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock) 3:43.72.
Team scores — Bend High 512, Summit 444, Mountain View 294, Caldera 263.
Individual results (event winners) — 200 IM relay: Mountain View (Sienna LeFeber, Kinley Wigle, Emma Bronson, Lexi Williams) 1:51.19; 200 freestyle: Adeline Bennett, SUM, 2:01.07; 200 IM: Kinley Wigle, MTV, 2:10.16; 50 freestyle: Kamryn Meskill, BND, 24.01; 100 butterfly: Kamryn Meskill, BND, 58.14; 100 freestyle: Maddie Thornton, BND, 55.61; 500 freestyle: Ava Swigart, CAL, 5:18.11; 200 freestyle relay: Bend (Kamryn Meskill, Maddie Thornton, Jacquelyn Horning, Grace Benson) 1:39.75; 100 backstroke: Maddie Thornton, BND, 1:00.48; 100 breaststroke: Kinley Wigle, MTV, 1:06.27; 400 freestyle relay: Bend (Kamryn Meskill, Maddie Thornton, Jacquelyn Horning, Grace Benson) 3:45.87.
Madras 62, Molalla 53
Crook County 67, Estacada 22
Sisters 34, Siuslaw 19
Creswell 64, La Pine 41
Willamina 47, Culver 19
Madras 52, Molalla 47
Sisters 51, Siuslaw 37
Creswell 61, La Pine 36
Willamina 52, Culver 22
Lost River 66, Central Christian 17
Trinity Lutheran 72, Gilchrist 12
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
