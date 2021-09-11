Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's late results
Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7
Ridgeview 33, Crescent Valley 12
Corvallis at Redmond, canceled
Madras 16, Sisters 9
Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7
Vale 20, La Pine 14
Stanfield 34, Culver 0
Saturday's results
South Medford at Bend
McKay at Summit, 5:15 p.m.;
Gilchrist 57, North Lake 19
Volleyball
Friday's late results
Sherman 3, Central Christian 1 (25-19, 16-25, 35-32, 25-12)
Saturday's results
Boys soccer
Friday's late result
Caldera 2, Klamath Union 0
Saturday's results
Mountain View at Willamette, noon;
South Medford at Bend, 1 p.m.;
North Medford at Summit, 1 p.m.;
Crook County at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer
Saturday's results
Caldera at Klamath Union, 1 p.m.;
Bend at South Medford, 1 p.m.;
Summit at North Medford, 2 p.m.;
La Pine at Crook County, 1 p.m.
Cross-Country
Saturday's results
Ash Creek XC Festival at Western Oregon University
Boys
Teams scores (top 10) — Jesuit 40, Lincoln 77, Franklin 110, Sheldon 173, Summit 201, Crescent Valley 216, McMinnville 229, Grant 248, West Salem 251, Mountainside 326.
Individuals (top 10; top local) — 1. Caleb Lakeman, TUL, 14:58.50; 2. Jacob Nenow, JES, 15:07.20; 3. Charlie North, FKN, 15:14.10; 4. Zack Monson, UNA, 15:17.50; 5. Aiden Smith, LCN, 15:21.10; 6. Gus Clevenger, JES, 15:23.60; 7. Caden Hildenbrand, JES, 15:26.80; 8. Kyle Spencer, MCM, 15:34.40; 9. Henry Coughlan, CV, 15:35.70; 10. Alexander Garcia-Silver, MAR, 15:36.30; 16. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 15:46.00.
Girls
Teams scores (top 10) — Summit 43, Jesuit 47, Franklin 99, Lincoln 123, Mountainside 201, Central Catholic 202, Grant 250, Crescent Valley 294, Marist 321, Westview 326.
Individuals (top 10) — 1. Chloe Foerster, JES, 17:24.50; 2. Kendall York, LCN, 17:50.60; 3. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 17:57.00; 4. Kaiya Roberton, FKN, 18:02.10; 5. Emma Bennett, JES, 18:13.40; 6. Maggie Williams, SUM, 18:17.20; 7. Emily Wisniewski, CV, 18:24.10; 8. Ella McGillis, CC, 18:35.50; 9. Barrett Justema, SUM, 18:37.10; 10. Maura O'Scannlain, JES, 18:38.10.
Saxon Invite at Bush Park
Boys
Teams scores — Crater 34, South Salem 55, Bend 98, Grants Pass 126, Ridgefield 139, Reynolds 151, Thurston 198, Centennial 201, North Eugene 202, McKay 239.
Individuals (top 10; top local) — 1. Tyrone Gorze, CRT, 14:59.68; Jeffrey Hellmann, CRT, 15;24.54; 3. Kelvin Wilson, SS, 15:29.24; 4. Josiah Tostenson, CRT, 16:12.97; 5. David Huggins, SS, 16:15.56; 6. Quaid Petronella, GP, 16:39.58; 7. Jackson Davis, DGL, 16:44.09; 8. Kellen Hayase, SS, 17:04.07; 9. Caleb Doddington, CRT, 17:12.38; 10. Ammon Gallup, THR, 17:12.78; 11. Benjamin Keown, BND, 17:20.62.
Girls
Teams scores — South Salem 51, Grants Pass 73, McKay 93, Bend 96, Crater 109, Thurston 138, North Eugene 180, Ridgefield 187
Individuals (top 10) — 1. Isabel Swain, NS, 18:53.64; 2. Zoey Hock, SS, 19:29.14; 3. Madison Wilt, GP, 19:29.79; 4. Olive Nye, BND, 19:31.14; 5. Sydney Haines, MCK, 19:33.33; 6. Kaydence Nguyen, MCK, 19:46.02; 7. Breanna Raven, THR, 19:52.44; 8. Paige Trautman, SS, 19:57.76; 9. Artana Nice, NE, 20:10.31; 10. Megumi Ludlow, WA, 20:13.69.
