Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's Late Games
Mountain View 44, Bend 7
Summit 10, Pendleton 7
Redmond 44, The Dalles 0
La Salle Prep 42, Ridgeview 40
Henley 33, Crook County 14
La Pine 42, South Umpqua 8
Sisters 21, Philomath 15
Volleyball
Saturday's Game
Sweet Home 3, Sisters 1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-XX)
Girls Soccer
Friday's Late Game
Ridgeview 2, Hood River Valley 0
Cross-Country
Saturday's Results
Oxford Classic
at Juniper Park
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Mountain View 23, Summit 55, Bend 77, Henley 82.
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:35.60; 2. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:58.80; 3. Bailey Martin, SUM, 18:07.20; 4. Kyle Swenson, MV, 18:13.40; 5. Benjamin Clawson, MV, 18:28.80; 6. Jack Creech , MV, 18:34.60; 7. Cody Santaguida, MV, 18:49.40; 8. Zach Bergler, MV, 18:53.30; 9. Micah Pietrowski, BHS, 18:55.60; 10. Sam Iverson, HEN, 19:11.20.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Summit 33, Mountain View 44, Bend 50, Henley 99
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:55.20; 2. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 19:24.20; 3. Ainslie Knox, SUM, 20:40.20; 4. Olive Nye, BHS, 20:49.00; 5. Hannah Tranby, MV, 21:05.20; 6. Iris Welsh, MV, 21:20.20; 7. Jesy Lopez, BHS, 21:22.90; 8. Emily Moore, MV, 21:24.10; 9. Piper Widmer, BHS, 21:34.50; 10. Sarah Nelson, MV, 22:47.70.
Class 4A State Championship
at Marist High School
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Siuslaw 70, Philomath 77, Sisters 81, Hidden Valley 96, Tillamook 134, Phoenix 147, Marist 189, Baker 197, La Grande 207, Molalla 252, North Marion 317, Astoria 320.
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 15:26.7; 2. Patrick Clayburn, NV, 15:58.8; 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 15:58.9; 4. Marshall Bush, TIL, 16:00.8; 5. Justin Ash, BAK, 16:06.5; 6. Cristian Mendoza, LG, 16:10.1; 7. Brody Bushnell, PHIL, 16:19.2; 8. Chad Hughes, SIU, 16:19.4; 9. Samuel Ulrich, SIU, 16:23.4; 10. Grant Bohannon, HV, 16:31.4
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Siuslaw 81, Sisters 87, Baker 89, La Grande 117, Tillamook 119, Phoenix 146, Philomath 151, Klamath Union 153, Marist 176, Estacada 259, Astoria 300, Corbett 346.
Individuals Results (top 10) — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 17:57.3; 2. Ella Thorsett, SIS, 18:22.4; 3. Sarah Pullen, TIL, 19:25.4; 4. Sydney Keller, BAK, 19:28.2; 5. Rylee Colton, SIU, 19:34.7; 6. Aliya Larsen, NEW, 19:39.2; 7. Emilie Nelson, MAR, 19:45.0, 8. Kyla Potratz, PHO, 19:50.0; 9. Emily Tubbs, LG, 19:50.1; 10. Ingrid Hellesto, PHIL, 19:59.9.