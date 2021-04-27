Prep Scoreboard

 

Baseball

Tuesday's Games

Mountain View 7, Crook County 0

Redmond vs. Summit, late

Hood River Valley 5, Ridgeview 0

Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 5

Softball

Monday's Late Games

Madras 5, Molalla 4

Cascade 6, Sisters 3

Tuesday's Games

Summit vs. Redmond, late

Crook County 12, Mountain View 2

Hood River Valley 12, Ridgeview 6

Santiam Christian 17, La Pine 0

Boys tennis

Tuesday's Matches

Bend at Mountain View, late

Stayton at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's Matches

Bend 6, Mountain View 0

Sisters at Stayton, late

Madras at Corbett, late

