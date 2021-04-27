PREP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Tuesday's Games
Mountain View 7, Crook County 0
Redmond vs. Summit, late
Hood River Valley 5, Ridgeview 0
Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 5
Softball
Monday's Late Games
Madras 5, Molalla 4
Cascade 6, Sisters 3
Tuesday's Games
Summit vs. Redmond, late
Crook County 12, Mountain View 2
Hood River Valley 12, Ridgeview 6
Santiam Christian 17, La Pine 0
Boys tennis
Tuesday's Matches
Bend at Mountain View, late
Stayton at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Tuesday's Matches
Bend 6, Mountain View 0
Sisters at Stayton, late
Madras at Corbett, late
