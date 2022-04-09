Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Saturday's results

La Pine 15, Lost River 6

Culver 10, Country Christian 0

Softball

Saturday's results

Bend 3, Southridge 1

Redmond 9, Putnam 8

Putnam 21, Redmond 13

La Pine 14, Lost River 4

Boys tennis

Saturday's results

West Salem at Mountain View, late

South Salem at Mountain View, late

Bend at Sprague, late

West Salem 6, Caldera 1

Caldera 5, West Salem 2

Summit at Sprague, late

Girls tennis

Saturday's results

Mountain View at West Salem, late

Mountain View at South Salem, late

Sprague at Bend, late

Sprague at Summit, late

Boys golf

Friday's late results

Summit Invitational at Broken Top

Team scores — Summit 302, Jesuit 303, Bend 338, Mountain View 375, Crook County 380, Redmond 403, Madras 406, Ridgeview 444, Caldera 450. 

Individual results (top 10) — 1. Ethan Jaehn, SUM, 71; 2. Miles Eastman, JES, 73; 3. Joseph Ulrich, JES, 75; 4. Myles Sanchez, SUM, 75; 5. Mason Zimmerman, JES, 76; 6. Sam Renner, SUM, 78; Nick Huffman, SUM, 78; Brody Grieb, SUM, 78; 9. Jack Harrington, JES, 79; 10. Ethan Krause, JES, 82.

Track and field

Saturday's results

Summit at BigFoot Pepsi/ Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational's results, late

