Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Friday's Games
Bend 8, Mountain View 2
Redmond vs. Ridgeview (DH), late
La Pine 15, Creswell 2
La Pine vs. Creswell, late
Softball
Thursday's Late Games
Madras 4, Estacada 2
Friday's Games
Bend 15, Mountain View 0
Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), late
Boys Golf
Friday's Results
Ridgeview Invitational at Eagle Crest Resort
Team Scores — Redmond 405, La Pine 490, Ridgeview 369, Mountain View 362, Bend 319, Crook County 252, Summit 294
