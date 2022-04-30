Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Friday's late results
Ridgeview 10, Crook County 6
Redmond 14, The Dalles 0
Saturday's results
Bend 6, South Salem 5
Bend vs. South Salem, late
Summit 11, McNary7
Summit 12, McNary 9
Softball
Friday's late results
Ridgeview 10, Crook County 6
Culver 17, Gervais 13
Saturday's results
Bend 1, South Salem 0
South Salem 7, Bend 2
Summit vs. McNary, late
Girls tennis
Saturday's results
Camas at Bend, late
Track and field
Friday's late results
Jesuit Twilight Relay
Boys
Team scores (top 15) — Eagle 59,Lincoln 49, Tualatin 35, Summit 28, Wilsonville 27, Central Catholic 24, Sunset 23, Bishop Kelly 22, Newberg 22, Ida B. Wells 20, Astoria 20, Pendleton 20, Westview 19, Tahoma 19, Silverton 19, Mountain View 18.
Individual results (local top 5) — 1500m: 2. Finn Anspach, RV, 4:56.27; 5. Mason Kissell, SUM, 3:57.26; 3000m: 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 8:48.33; 3200m: 3. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 8:56.87; 4x400m relay: 3. Summit (Jake Bernardi, Fisher Fraley, Boden Coker, Max Anders) 3:26.94; 4x800m relay: 5. Summit (Luca Vuletic, Bailey Martin, Hayden Boaz, Mason Kissell) 8:11.14; 12-4-8-16 relay: 2. Mountain View (Kyle Swenson, Benjamin Clawson, Kyle Kirsch, Chase Schermer) 10:48.71; High jump: 1. Nathan Wachs, RED, 6-04; Pole vault: 4. Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-00;
Girls
Team scores (top 15) — Oregon City 61, Summit 50, Jesuit 49, West Linn 37, Tahoma 37, Tualatin 34, Central Catholic 30, South Kitsap 26, West Salem 24, Rogers 25, Tigard 24, Lincoln 23, Camas 22, Mountainside 2, Ida B. Wells 22.
Individual results (event winners) — 1500m: 1. Barrett Justema, SUM, 4:35.72; 3200m: 3. Ella Thorsett, SUM, 10:35.80; 4x800m relay: 1. Summit (Camille Broadbent, Jorun Downing, Claire McDonald, Barrett Justema) 9:26.68; Triple jump: 2. Ava Carry McDonald, SUM, 36-03.
Outback Invitational at North Lake
Boys
Team scores — Culver 92, Lost River 90, La Pine 68.5, North Lake 67.5, Chiloquin 63.5, Crosspoint Christian 46, Lakeview 44, Mitchell-Spray 42, Siletz Valley 38.5, Bonanza 21, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon 18, Gilchrist 17.5, Modoc 14.5, Paisley 6.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Dustin Noy, CLV, 11.96; 200m: Zion Fantroy, SV, 24.14; 400m: Nils Lahme, MS, 55.25; 800m: Hudson Burgi, CLV, 2:22.39; 1500m: Luis Villaobos, LV, 4:59.77; 3000m: Luis Villalobos, LV, 11:10.52; 110m hurdles: Noah Roth, NL, 18.03; 300m hurdles: Robert Lawrence, CHL, 45.10; 4x100m relay: Bonanza, 50.11; 4x400m relay: Crosspoint Christian, 4:04.39; Shot put: Peter Miranda, CLV, 44-07; Discus: Peter Miranda, CLV, 115-06; Javelin: Nils Lahme, MS, 133-11; High jump: Noah Roth, NL, 5-06; Pole vault: Devon Kerr, LP, 12-00; Long jump: Hayden Duren, LR, 20-05.25; Triple jump: Luke Roth, NL, 35-05.
Girls
Team scores — La Pine 98, North Lake 95, Lost River 76.33, Modoc 62.33, Chiloquin 58, Lakeview 53.33, Bonanza 43, Paisley 30, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon 30, Culver 23, Crosspoint Christian 21, Gilchrist 18.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Kieryn Ruda, LR, 13.28; 200m: Kira Dennison, LP, 28.80; 400m: Kieryn Ruda, LR, 1:05.88; 800m: Ellie Huffman, BON, 2:45.34; 1500: Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 5:48.36; 3000m: Louisa Lamarre, CACO, 13:05.55; 100m hurdles: Vanessa Koon, CHL, 17.38; 300 hurdles: Vanessa Koon, CHL, 50.70; 4x100m relay: La Pine (Kira Dennison, Maddisen Russell, Avery DeLuca, Jaida Crowley) 57.48; 4x400m relay: Modoc 5:02.12; Shot put: Avery DeLuca, LP, 31-04; Discus: Jazmin Cobian, LR, 95-03; Javelin: Emily Murphy, NL, 101-02; High jump: Emily Murphy, NL, 4-10; Pole vault: Bella Tenold, BON, 7-06; Long jump: Emily Murphy, NL, 16-09.25; Triple jump: Julie Roth, NL, 33-07.25.
Saturday's results
La Pine at Stayton Invitational, late
