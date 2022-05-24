Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Mountain Valley All-Conference Teams
co-Players of the Year: Canon Reeder, Summit; Declan Corrigan, Mountain View
Pitcher of the Year: Grant Strother, Sprague
Coach of the Year: Luke Buchelt, Sprague
First Team
Pitchers: Brody McMullen, WS; Nate Koehler, BND; Alex Via, SUM; David Duvalle, MV; Grant Strother, SPG; Catchers: Zach Justice, SUM; Declan Corrigan, MV; First base: Blaine Causey, MV; Infield: Cole Weiland, SS; Zach Reynolds, SUM; Trevor Ratliff, McN; Nate Koehler, BND; Chris Rogers, SPG; Brandon Stinnett, SPG; Outfield: Aaron Platner, MV; Will Hassoun, SPG, Kaden Isola, BND, Canon Reeder, SUM; DH: Cooper Cripe, McN.
Second Team
Pitchers: Jake Allen, McN; Simon Lemke, MV; Quinn Altman, SPG; Catchers: Chris Doke, BND; Grant Strother, SPG; First base: Hayden Kaiser, McN; Infield: Tyler Rock, WS; Caleb Mitchell, SS; Joe Schutz, SUM; Eben Mayer, McN; Gunner Smedema, McN; Bucky Larsen, BND; Trenton Karpstein, BND; Outfield: Gavin Price, SS; Taylor Brenneman, SPG; Luke Bents, SUM; Jordan Araiza, McN; Jackson Bishop, BND; DH: Jack Clemans, SUM.
Honorable Mention
Pitchers: Carter Nelson, SS; Kemper Treu, SUM; Logan Malinowski, BND; Fischer Barber, BND; First base: Braedy Bogt, SS; Hank Brundage, SUM; Hayden Laudette, SPG; James Cecil, BND; Brooks Ferguson, WS; Infield: Cal Pickhardt, MV; Outfield: Noah Scharer, SS; Zane Aicher, McN; Dayton Walker, SPG; Anthony Cepeda,McN; Carsen Hobson, SS; DH: Matt Craig, MV; Zakeri Hazen, BND; Eli Lowe, SPG.
Softball
Mountain Valley All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year: Addisen Fisher, Bend
Pitcher of the Year: Addisen Fisher, Bend
Coach of the Year: Tom Mauldin, Bend
First Team
Pitchers: Addisen Fisher, BND; Lacey Vasas, McN; Rowan Thompson, SS. Catchers: Heather Ebner, McN; Mackenzie Scott, SS; Infield: Violet Loftus, BND; Lena Zahniser, BND; Hannah Ebner, McN; Desi Hatfield, SS; Hallie Olsen, SS; Lola Jarrette, SUM; Mack Gerlach, SUM; Mya Ward, WS; Outfield: Gracie Goewey, BND; Kayelee Schwab, McN; Bella Fleener, SS; Ali Ginsbach, SPG; DH: Sophia Honse, SPG.
Second Team
Pitchers: Ashtyn Clark, MV; Sophia Honse, SPG, Resse Caranna, SUM; Catchers: Sophia Weathers, BND; Callie Stubbs, SPG; Mia Zachary, WS; Infield: Emma Sullivan, BND; Allison Parker, BND; Brookelynn Jackson, McN; Megan Smith, SPG; Summer Melena, SPG; Outfield: Bry Schaefer, BND; Karah Miller, McN; Hannah Tapusua, SS; Summer Domrude, SPG; DH: Emma Cordero, SS.
Honorable Mention
Shyla Nunes, BND; Taylor Aldrich, BDD; Addy Carroll, MV; Alexis Everist, MV; Edith Smith, SS; Hayley McCuistion, SPG; Olivia Borzy, SPG; Kailey Rugani, SUM; Bella Eliot WS; Shelby Chapman, WS; Celina Ball, WS.
