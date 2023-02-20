Wrestling
5A Intermountain Conference championships
Team scores — Mountain View 455.5, Redmond 293.5, Bend 243.5, Ridgeview 237, Caldera 48.5, Summit 8.
Individual results (state qualifiers) — 106: 1. Aiden Nelmes, MTV; 2. Brayden Rangel-Giesking, BND; 3. Braden Overbay, RV; 4. Jacob Whitaker, RV; 113: 1. Ryder Lee, RED; 2. Oliver Blackwelder, MV; Sam Vessey, RED; 4. Aden Mendez, RV; 120: 1. Scout Santos, MTV; 2. Billy Jackson, RED; 3. Elijah Hocker, RV; 4. Grayson Moore, MTV; 126: 1. Aspen Widing; 2. Eric Larwin, BND; 3. Tracston Santos, MTV; 4. Ethan Potts, MTV; 132: 1. Drew Jones, MTV; 2. William Pence, BND; 3.Clayton Waldron, MTV; 4. Ishon Ortiz, RV; 136: Andrew Worthington, MTV; 2. Jorge Ortiz, RV; 3. Steven Cassell, RED; 4. Sean Craven, BND; 145: 1. Joseph Downing, RED; 2. Brady Johns, MTV; 3. Tanner Cuevas, BND; 4. Wyatt Bigelow, RED; 152: 1. Finn Schuller, BND; 2. Jared Ake, RED; 4. Reed Kamperman, MTV; 160: 1. Jackson Potts, MTV; 2. Dylan Lee, RV; 3. Keelan Dennis, BND; 4. Sage Gorbett, BND; 170: Deandre McDonald, RED; 2. Orinn Hubbard, RED; 3. Owen Lee, RV; 4. Kingston Thomas, BND; 182: 1. Liam Byrne, MTV; 2. Rylen Castino, RV; 3. Ryan Batti, RED; 4. Cameron Myhre, MTV; 195: 1. Chad Spitz, RED; 2. Uriel Valdez, BND; 3. Angel Valenzuela, MTV; 4. Logan Hobbs, RV; 220: 1. Alex Garcia-Ortega, MTV; 2. William Witcraft, RED; 3. J. Daniel Carillo, RV; 4. Isaac Costa, RV; 285: 1. Ashton Fields, RED; 2. Hayden Rice, RED; 3. Reid Abrahamson, MTV; 4. Grant Lemery, MTV.
4A Special District 4 championships
Team scores — Crook County 451, La Grande 433.5, Pendleton 149.5, Madras 146.5, Baker/Powder Valley 145.5, Ontario 93.5, The Dalles 15.
Individual results (state qualifiers) — 106: 1. Chance Yancey, CC; 2. Bobby Gulzow, LG; 3. Wylon Gray, CC; 4. Bragen Anderson, LG: 113: 1. Alberto Flores, CC: 2. Duke Wentzel, CC; 3. Colton Livingston, LG; 4. Luis Rosales, BAK; 120: 1. Mason Wolcott, LG; 2. Aldo Duran, BAK; 3. Mason Lacey, CC; 4. Jayden Esquiro, MAD; 126: Kai Carson, LG; 2. Landon Lavey, CC; 3. Justin England, CC; 4. Cole Roy, PEN; 132: 1. Cash Wells, CC; 2. Tommy Belding, LG; 3. Owen Golter, PEN; 4. Robert Lacey, CC; 138: 1. Joshua Collins, LG; 2. Ross McKinney, CC; 3. Vance Nelson, PEN; 4. Caleb Buffington, CC; 145: 1. Brysen Penaloza, LG; 2. Jaxson Leonard, LG; 3. Collier Buffington, CC; 4. Cutter Marsh, CC; 152: Gavin Sandoval, CC; 2. Jack Lieuallen, PEN; 3. Ridge Kehr, LG; 4. Brady David, MAD; 160: 1. Cael White, MAD; 2. Dominick, Carratello, LG; 3. Eli Bisenius, LG; 4. Graison Stone, BAK; 170: 1. Cole Shafer, LG; 2. Jared Isaacson, LF; 3. Aidan Perkins, PEN; 4. Ryan Brown, BAK; 182: 1. Wyatt Livingston, LG; 2. Tommy Ishida, ONT; 3. Miles Kennedy, PEN; 4. Ethan Lamphere, CC; 195: 1. Jarett Armstrong, LG; 2. Cade Lind, BAK; 3. Nikolas Sigrah, ONT; 4. Preston Duke, CC; 220: 1. Jubal Brumble, CC; 2. Jesse Wood, CC; 3. Kenai Huff, LG; 4. Raul Macias, ONT; 285: 1. Mauricio Ambriz, CC; 2. Nathan Neveau, PEN; 3. Isaiah Boise-LeClaire, MAD; 4. Jose Moncada, ONT.
3A Special District 4 championships
Team scores — Burns 310, La Pine 289, Nyssa 201, Riverside 150, Vale 96, Sisters 89, Umatilla 69, McLoughlin 30.
Individual results (state qualifiers) — 106: 1. Tyson Flack, LP; 2. Kempton Richardson, BRN; 3. Riley Flack, LP; 113: 1. Thomas Winn, BRN; 2. Ryan Glascock, BRN; 3. Omar Vega, VLE; 120: 1. Canon Winn, BRN; 2. Preston Hill, BRN; 3. Mason Webb, LP; 126: 1. Kale Cornell, BRN; 2. William Savage, NYS; 3. Nathan Beck, NYS; 132: 1. Landyn Philpott, LP; 2. Hazen Johnson, BRN; 3. Cooper Yensen, MCL; 138: 1. Devon Kerr, LP; 2. Aiden Murillo, RV; 3. LeRoy Phillips-Yale, NYS; 145: 1. Carter Lardy, BRN; 2. Hayden Kunz, SIS; 3. Andrew Barnes, BRN; 152: 1. Hunter Kemper, BRN; 2. Garrett Forbes, LP; 3. Ben Cooper, SIS: 160: 1. Tag Deluca, LP; 2. Kase Schaffeld, VAL; 3. Joel Alvarez, RV; 170: 1. Easton Kemper, BRN; 2. Cache Montgomery, LP; Joe Weil, BRN; 182: 1. Sean Forbes, LP; 2. Raul Gonzalez, VAL; 3. Lucas Schmidt, LP; 195: 1. Jeffrey Schuler, LP; 2. Dylan Kerr, LP; 3. Cameron Wittberger, RV; 220: 1. Justin Zamudio, UMA; 2. Luis Campos-Mendoza, UMA; 3. Jose Hernandez, NYS; 285: Jesse Aragon, NYS; 2. Jorge Candelas, NYS; 3. Jose Medina, UMA.
2A/1A Special District 3 championships
Team scores — Culver 333.5, Enterprise 164.5, Elgin 161, Grant Union 152, Heppner 123, Irrigon 101.5, Crane 95, Pine Eagle 53, Echo/Stanfield 47, Joseph 44, Union/Cove 34, Adrian 22, Imbler 21, Four Rivers 0.
Individual results (state qualifiers) — 106: 1. Hunter Buck, PE; 2. Cole Roff, CUL; 3. Frankie Beam, GU; 113: 1. Debren Sanabria, CUL; 2. Preston Slawson, IRR; 3. John Fosmark, CUL; 120: 1. Cole Rahi, CUL; 2. Jayden McNall, JOS; 3. Hudson Burgi, CUL; 126: 1. Carlos Fernandez, CUL; 2. Taylor Parsons, GU; 3. Aiden Guest, CUL; 132: 1. Derek Torres, CUL; 2. Keegin Chitty, ECO; 3. Brady Otley, CRN; 138: 1. Lute Ramsden, ENT; 2. Zach Brown, HEP; 3. Saul Lopez, HEP; 145: 1. Reeden Arsenault, CUL; 2. Tegan Evans, ENT; 3. Sam Platz, UNI; 152: 1. Kelin Abbas, CUL; 2. Ty McLaughlin, ELG; 3. Jack Strong, GU; 160: 1. Gabe Hasbell, ELG; 2. Isaiah Lemmon, ECO; 3. Eli Maley, CRN; 170: 1. Jake Dorman, CRN; 2. Gen Wintersteen, ELG; 3. Alex Finley, GU; 182: 1. Joseph Lathrop, ELG; 2. Chase Andrade, ADR; 3. Sean Peden, ELG; 195: 1. Bruce Morehead, ELG; 2. Jaime Cavan, HEP; 3. Clancy Rutledge, CUL; 220: 1. Gunnar McDowell, ENT; 2. Rylan Cox, GU; 3. Cade Cunningham, HEP; 285: 1. Wyle Johnson, CUL: 2. Lucas Wolf, GU; 3. Gabe Harder, IMB.
Boys basketball
Saturday's results
Pleasant Hill 50, Sisters 37
