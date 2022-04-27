Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's late results

Mountain View 11, Bend 1

Ridgeview 9, The Dalles 0

Pendleton 13, Redmond 12

Philomath 7, Sisters 6

Santiam Christian 5, La Pine 2

Wednesday's results

Molalla 3, Madras 1

Softball

Tuesday's late results

Bend 14, Mountain View 0

Ridgeview 7, The Dalles 1

Hood River Valley 4, Crook County 3

Santiam Christian 12, La Pine 2

Wednesday's results

Mountain View 12, La Pine 6

Madras 22, Molalla 7

Sisters 12, Woodburn 2

Boys tennis

Wednesday's results

Redmond at Ridgeview, late

Crook County at The Dalles, late

Molalla at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

Ridgeview at Redmond, late

The Dalles at Crook County, late

Sisters at Molalla, late

Boys golf

Wednesday's results

Bend, Caldera at High Desert Classic, late

Track and field

Wednesday's results

Caldera at Mountain View, late

Bend at Summit, late

