Boys Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

Bend 58, McKay 42

Hood River Valley 50 Ridgeview 45

Pendleton 62, Crook County 48

Harrisburg 48, La Pine 35

Central Christian 63, Paisley 48

Hosanna Christian 70, Gilchrist 28

 

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

The Dalles 54, Redmond 31

Pendleton 54, Crook County 32 

Woodburn 49, Sisters 31

Paisley 48, Central Christian 41

Hosanna Christian 40, Gilchrist 33

 

Wrestling

Wednesday Results

Sisters at Cascade Duals 

Elmira 43, Sisters 18

195: Nat Brown, ELM, over Ethan Martin, SIS, (Fall 3:39); 220: Luke Wolgamott, ELM, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 1:41); 285: Damien King, SIS, over Camden Levine, ELM, (Fall 0:46); 132: Logan Cave, ELM, over Wyatt Maffey, SIS, (MD 15-2); 138: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Seth Drago, ELM, (Fall 1:37); 145: Ruben Fox, ELM, over Ben Cooper, SIS, (Dec 5-2); 160: Ayden Wolgamott, ELM, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 1:00).

Cascade 60, Sisters 24

195: Ethan Martin, SIS, over Gale Ochoa, CAS, (Fall 2:19); 220: Rion Gage, CAS, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 1:52); 285: Damien King, SIS, over Nathan Law, CAS, (Fall 0:37); 132: Wyatt Maffey, SIS, over Lucy Roache, CAS, (Fall 3:00); 138: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Caymus Roache, CAS, (Fall 1:08); 145: Kane Nixon, CAS, over Ben Cooper, SIS, (Fall 1:33); 152: Noah Thompson, CAS, over Dillon King, SIS, (Fall 1:31); 160: Ben Roth, CAS, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 1:00).

