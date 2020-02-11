Boys Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
Bend 58, McKay 42
Hood River Valley 50 Ridgeview 45
Pendleton 62, Crook County 48
Harrisburg 48, La Pine 35
Central Christian 63, Paisley 48
Hosanna Christian 70, Gilchrist 28
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
The Dalles 54, Redmond 31
Pendleton 54, Crook County 32
Woodburn 49, Sisters 31
Paisley 48, Central Christian 41
Hosanna Christian 40, Gilchrist 33
Wrestling
Wednesday Results
Sisters at Cascade Duals
Elmira 43, Sisters 18
195: Nat Brown, ELM, over Ethan Martin, SIS, (Fall 3:39); 220: Luke Wolgamott, ELM, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 1:41); 285: Damien King, SIS, over Camden Levine, ELM, (Fall 0:46); 132: Logan Cave, ELM, over Wyatt Maffey, SIS, (MD 15-2); 138: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Seth Drago, ELM, (Fall 1:37); 145: Ruben Fox, ELM, over Ben Cooper, SIS, (Dec 5-2); 160: Ayden Wolgamott, ELM, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 1:00).
Cascade 60, Sisters 24
195: Ethan Martin, SIS, over Gale Ochoa, CAS, (Fall 2:19); 220: Rion Gage, CAS, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 1:52); 285: Damien King, SIS, over Nathan Law, CAS, (Fall 0:37); 132: Wyatt Maffey, SIS, over Lucy Roache, CAS, (Fall 3:00); 138: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Caymus Roache, CAS, (Fall 1:08); 145: Kane Nixon, CAS, over Ben Cooper, SIS, (Fall 1:33); 152: Noah Thompson, CAS, over Dillon King, SIS, (Fall 1:31); 160: Ben Roth, CAS, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 1:00).
