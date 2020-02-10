Boys Basketball Standings
6A
Mountain Valley Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
South Salem;8;0;15;3
McNary;6;2;13;5
Summit;5;3;11;6
West Salem;4;4;8;10
Sprague;4;4;8;10
Mountain View;3;5;10;8
Bend;2;6;5;14
McKay;0;8;0;18
5A
Intermountain Conference
;Conference;Overall
:W;L;W;L
Pendleton;4;1;15;4
Crook County;4;1;12;5
Redmond;3;2;10;9
Hood River Valley;2;3;9;8
The Dalles;1;4 7;13
Ridgeview;1;4;4;14
4A
Tri-Valley Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Marion;60;16;3
Gladstone;5;1;14;5
Madras;3;3;8;11
Corbett;2;4;8;10
Estacada;1;5;5;14
Molalla;1;5;4;15
Oregon West Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Cascade;6;1;16;3
Woodburn;6;1;14;4
Philomath;6;2;15;4
Stayton;4;4;12;7
Sweet Home;3;5;12;7
Newport;2;6;7;13
Sisters;0;8;2;18
3A
Mountain Valley Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Creswell;9;0;17;4
Pleasant Hill;4;4;10;9
Santiam Christian;4;5;12;9
Harrisburg;3;6;11;11
La Pine;2;7;6;15
2A
Tri-River Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Western Christian;15;0;21;3
Kennedy;12;3;16;7
Santiam;11;3;18;5
Sheridan;10;4;16;6
Culver;6;8;7;15
Gervais;4;10;7;16
Chemawa;3;11;4;15
Delphian;2;12;4;15
Colton;1;13;1;21
1A
Mountain Valley League
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Triad;17;0;21;2
Trinity Lutheran;14;2;19;4
North Lake;12;4;16;4
Hosanna Christian;9;6;12;8
Central Christian;9;7;15;7
Paisley;9;8;13;9
Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.;7;9;11;10
Chiloquin;2;14;2;20
Prospect Charter;1;14;2;20
Gilchrist;0;16;0;21
Girls Basketball Standings
6A
Mountain Valley Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
South Salem;8;0;14;4
Bend;7;1;14;3
West Salem;6;2;14;4
Mountain View;3;5;10;8
Summit;3;5;7;10
McNary;3;5;6;12
McKay;2;6;6;12
Sprague;0;8;4;15
5A
Intermountain Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Ridgeview;5;0;13;6
The Dalles;4;1;10;9
Pendleton;3;2;11;6
Crook County;2;3;4;12
Redmond;1;4;2;14
Hood River Valley;0;5;1;16
4A
Tri-Valley Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Marion;6;0;14;6
Madras;4;2;12;7
Gladstone;4;2;10;9
Molalla;3;3;11;9
Corbett;1;5;8;12
Estacada;0;6;0;18
Oregon West Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Philomath;8;0;19;0
Cascade;6;1;11;8
Stayton;5;3;13;6
Newport;4;4;8;12
Woodburn;3;4;6;12
Sweet Home;1;7;7;12
Sisters;0;8;2;18
3A
Mountain Valley Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Hill;7;1;15;3
Harrisburg;6;3;17;5
Santiam Christian;6;3;16;6
La Pine;2;7;11;10
Creswell;1;8;5;17
2A
Tri-River Conference
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Kennedy;13;0;19;4
Gervais;11;2;20;3
Colton;8;5;13;10
Santiam;6;6;9;13
Western Christian;6;7;10;12
Sheridan;3;9;7;11
Chemawa;3;9;6;13
Culver;0;12;2;19
1A
Mountain Valley League
;Conference;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.;15;1;18;3
Chiloquin;13;3;17;5
Paisley;12;5;16;6
North Lake;10;6;12;9
Trinity Lutheran;10;6;11;8
Central Christian;6;10;7;13
Hosanna Christian;4;11;5;16
Gilchrist;4;12;7;14
Triad;4;13;5;18
Prospect Charter;2;13;7;15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.