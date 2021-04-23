PREP SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Friday's Games

Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), canceled

Culver 15, Salem Academy 5

Softball

Friday's Games

Ridgeview 17, The Dalles 7

Boys tennis

Friday's Results

Madras at Woodburn, late

North Marion at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Friday's Results

Sisters at North Marion, late

Woodburn 6, Madras 2

Late Thursday Result

Summit 6, Mountain View 0

Boys golf

Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek

Team scores — Summit 290, Bend 339, Crook County 383, Mountain View 409, La Pine 713.

 

