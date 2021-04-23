PREP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Friday's Games
Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), canceled
Culver 15, Salem Academy 5
Softball
Friday's Games
Ridgeview 17, The Dalles 7
Boys tennis
Friday's Results
Madras at Woodburn, late
North Marion at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Friday's Results
Sisters at North Marion, late
Woodburn 6, Madras 2
Late Thursday Result
Summit 6, Mountain View 0
Boys golf
Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek
Team scores — Summit 290, Bend 339, Crook County 383, Mountain View 409, La Pine 713.
