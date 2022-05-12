Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday's late results

Culver 8, Kennedy 3

Kennedy 8, Culver 2

Thursday's results

Madras at Estacada, late

Softball

Wednesday's late results

Madras at Molalla, late

Thursday's results

Bend 12, West Salem 0

Bend 8, West Salem 3

Estacada 12, Madras 1

Sisters at Woodburn, late

Sisters at Woodburn, late

Culver 15, Central Linn 13

